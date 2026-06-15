Lukaku seizes spotlight from Salah, De Bruyne in Belgium's draw with Egypt

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SEATTLE -- In a game that was billed as Mohamed Salah vs. Kevin De Bruyne, it was another legendary name whose influence was arguably most profound.

Heavily favored Belgium were struggling for inspiration against Egypt before Romelu Lukaku conjured up a crucial equalizer without even touching the ball. Just 23 seconds after his introduction in the second half at Seattle Stadium, the veteran striker forced his way between two opposition defenders and employed some smart movement to prompt Mohamed Hany to divert the ball into his own net.

Described by head coach Rudi Garcia as being "out of shape" on the eve of the tournament, Lukaku's introduction proved decisive as Belgium held Egypt to a 1-1 draw to get their campaign underway. It was a fitting contribution on an afternoon when a number of great players began to write what might yet prove to be their final World Cup stories.

First, of course, it was Salah's turn to grab the spotlight. It has been an arduous season for the talismanic forward, who brought the curtain down on a glittering nine-year Liverpool career last month.

On Monday, his 34th birthday, Salah led his country out with the weight of his nation on his shoulders. Despite their imperious continental pedigree, Egypt have never won a game at the World Cup, let alone make it to the knockout stages.

Salah -- so accustomed to shouldering the hopes and dreams of so many, both for club and country -- helped set his side on the path to breaking that gloomy record when he teed up Emam Ashour to score a superb opening goal inside 21 minutes.

It was no less than Egypt deserved, with Hossam Hassan's side seemingly relishing the underdog tag in Seattle.

"We haven't been showing up as frequently as other teams," Hassan admitted in his prematch news conference. "But now we have a generation who belong on this stage."

Certainly, Egypt lived up to that acclaim as they hassled and harried Belgium, with Mostafa Zico and Manchester City's Omar Marmoush both forcing goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois into saves in the first half. While Salah was not at his sparkling best, he remained at the heart of much of Egypt's attacking play and came close to doubling their advantage when his header was saved from close range after the break.

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Just seconds earlier, De Bruyne had rattled the post with a curling free kick from the edge of the penalty area. The sequence of events seemed almost poetic -- two modern-day legends unable to quite make their customary brilliance count on the biggest stage.

That both players were substituted when the game was still in the balance also felt symbolic. By that point, it was Lukaku who was at the center of the action, providing a focal point that Belgium had so desperately missed in the first hour of this contest. One of the last remaining bastions of Belgium's so-called golden generation, Lukaku's involvement in this tournament had been in doubt after a torrid campaign in which he played just 69 minutes for Serie A side Napoli due to injury.

While his country was second best for much of the afternoon against Egypt, Lukaku's display -- and that of Courtois -- were a reminder that pedigree and experience can make the difference at major tournaments.

Romelu Lukaku made an immediate impact off the bench in the latest chapter of his stellar international career. Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"He can't start a game," Garcia said of the striker in his postmatch news conference. "The switch for Lukaku will be when he is ready to start. The story has got a happy ending because we thought he wouldn't even be able to come with us. Sixty-four minutes across the season doesn't bode well for a World Cup.

"... For me, it was very positive. His body needs to get back into groove. ... If he can play the supersub role and then score every time he comes on, that's great. If you're a defender and you see him coming off the bench, you're probably quaking in your boots. I'm delighted for him."

Certainly, Belgium will need to lean on every ounce of experience if they are to progress to the latter stages of this tournament. Their performance in Seattle was, at times, uninspired, and Garcia acknowledged Belgium "have to win" in their next game against Iran.

For Egypt, Monday's outing should breed a sense of quiet confidence that they can advance to the knockout stages for the first time in their history. While Father Time may not be on Salah's side, the squad as a whole looks poised to make their mark on this tournament.

"The most important thing is that the Egyptian people trust us, the fans trust us," Hassan said. "Egyptian football is something we live and breathe. It's not just something on the side. Everyone back in Egypt knows the national team stands for us and fights for us."

Indeed, if Egypt can harness that same spirit over the coming weeks, that elusive World Cup win might be just around the corner.