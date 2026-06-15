Neymar still not training for Brazil, repeats medical tests - sources

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Neymar is still not training for Brazil ahead of their second World Cup group game against Haiti and is repeating the medical examination he underwent a week ago, sources have told ESPN.

Neymar was called up by Brazil for the tournament despite picking up a calf injury while playing for Santos on May 17, and has not returned to training since. On Monday at New York Red Bulls training centre, sources said that remained the case.

Sources said that the forward -- still recovering from a grade two muscle injury -- repeated the medical examination he underwent a week ago. The results have not yet been confirmed by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation).

Neymar is still unable to return for Brazil's second match of the World Cup against Haiti. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Once the results are in hand, the medical department and Carlo Ancelotti's coaching team will plan the next steps for Neymar.

Brazil, who drew 1-1 with Morocco on Saturday, play Haiti on Friday before meeting Scotland in their final Group C clash on Wednesday, June 24.

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Neymar was on the bench for Brazil's opener, but wasn't dressed in team kit.

"Neymar is working very hard to recover as soon as possible," Ancelotti said before the game. "Our expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week.

"When we included him in the roster, we added him for his technical abilities, which are indisputable. But we also want him for his experience and the example he sets for the young players on the team."