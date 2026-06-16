Belgium hero Romelu Lukaku not ready to 'start a game'

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SEATTLE -- Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia said Romelu Lukaku "can't start a game" due to fitness issues, but will have defenders "quaking in their boots" after his impressive cameo in Monday's 1-1 draw with Egypt.

Lukaku came off the bench in the second half at Lumen Stadium, with his movement forcing Egypt defender Mohamed Hany to divert the ball into the back of his own net. It has been a torrid season for Lukaku, who has played just 69 minutes across the whole campaign for Serie A club Napoli due to injury.

However, Garcia has backed the 33-year-old to make his mark on this tournament, despite his fitness struggles.

"He can't start a game," the Belgium boss said in his postmatch news conference. "The switch for Lukaku will be when he is ready to start. The story has got a happy ending because we thought he wouldn't even be able to come with us. [Playing] 64 minutes across the season doesn't bode well for a World Cup. He's in his garden -- in the box. For me, it was very positive. His body needs to get back into groove.

"He isn't injured. If he can play the super-sub role and then score every time he comes on, that's great. If you're a defender and you see him coming off the bench, you're probably quaking in your boots. I'm delighted for him."

Reflecting on his team's overall display against Egypt, Garcia added: "We faced one of the best teams in Africa. They scored from their first shot. It is very difficult to come from behind against a team like that.

"They have excellent players such as [Mohamed] Salah and [Omar] Marmoush, and they know how to make the difference.

"We managed to score the equalizer. The opening game is always difficult and the most important thing was to avoid defeat."

Belgium's next game is against Iran in Inglewood, while Egypt face New Zealand in Vancouver in their second Group G encounter.