World Cup Daily Live: Giant inflatable match ball breaks loose; Messi, Mbappé, Haaland set for action

Burley: Cape Verde couldn't have given a better account of themselves (1:34)

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The 2026 World Cup has already seen stars like Lamine Yamal, Vinícius Júnior and Virgil van Dijk. Day 6, though, is time for more headliners to enter the fray.

Kicking off the action is France and Senegal in New Jersey, where Kylian Mbappé is set to appear at the World Cup for the first time since netting a hat trick in the 2022 final.

After that, Erling Haaland will make his World Cup debut against Iraq in Boston. Then, it's time for Argentina to get their title defense underway against Algeria in Kansas City, led by a certain Lionel Messi.

Group-stage World Cup days rarley get better than this.

Enjoy all the features, news, video analysis and color from around the competition.