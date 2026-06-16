FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: June 15 day of WC draws, Spain's 734, South America 0/4

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It was a day of draws at the FIFA World Cup, on a superb day for some lesser-fancied teams. Cape Verde produced the headline result, with a goalless draw thanks to a sensational rearguard effort against European champions Spain.

That game was followed by 1-1 draws between Belgium and Egypt, and also between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

The last game of the day was perhaps its best, as Iran and New Zealand played out a supremely entertaining 2-2 draw in Los Angeles.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 15:

Spain 0-0 Cape Verde

0/30

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal was the first player Opta has on record since 1966 to play the first 30 minutes of a World Cup match without touching the ball once.

4

Spain are now on a four-game winless run in World Cups, tied for their longest winless run in World Cup history.

6

Spain's Gavi became just the sixth player to make an appearance at two different FIFA World Cup tournaments by the age of 21 - the others are Pelé, Norman Whiteside, Rigobert Song, Salomon Olembe and Samuel Eto'o.

7

Vozinha made seven saves in this game -- the second- most by a goalkeeper aged 40 years or older in a World Cup match since 1966.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

12

This is the 12th time Spain have failed to win their World Cup opener (they've had 5 draws, and 7 losses). Only on five of those previous times have Spain advanced to the knockout stage, most notably winning the World Cup in 2010 after losing thier opening match.

18y, 337d

Lamine Yamal is the youngest European player to appear at two major tournaments (UEFA EURO 2024 and the 2026 World Cup), aged 18 years and 337 days today. The previous record was held by Jude Bellingham, who was 19 years and 145 days old on his first appearance at the 2022 World Cup.

27

Spain had 27 shots in this game, tied for their most shots without scoring in a World Cup game (since 1966).

31y, 26d

With an average age of 31 years and 26 days, Cape Verde named the oldest starting XI at this year's World Cup so far, and the oldest ever by a team on their World Cup debut.

734

Spain completed 734 passes compared to Cape Verde's 205 (It was 593-22 in the opposition half). Spain also had the most touches, passes, and passes completed in the attacking third in a single World Cup match since 1966.

Belgium 1-1 Egypt

1

Emam Ashour scored his first-ever goal for the Egyptian national team, with the sensational strike that gave Egypt the lead in this game.

Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

3

Mohamed Salah now has three goal contributions -- with one goal and two assists -- in his last three World Cup games.

Mohamed Hany's own goal was the third own goal of the 2026 World Cup, which is already one more own goal than in the whole of the 2022 edition.

0/8

Egypt are now winless in eight World Cup matches (drawing three and losing five). Only Honduras, with nine, have played more World Cup games without a win.

18y, 165d

New Barcelona signing Hamza Abdelkarim became the youngest-ever player to play for Egypt at a World Cup.

22

Mohamed Hany's own goal, which was caused due to extreme pressure on him from Romelu Lukaku, came 22 seconds after Lukaku was brought on a substitute.

34

At exactly 34 years old, Mohamed Salah became the oldest African player to provide an assist at the World Cup, since Roger Milla's assist for Cameroon against England in 1990.

325

Belgium ended a run of 325 minutes without a goal in the World Cup, their longest since going 244 minutes without scoring between the 1982 and 1986 World Cups.

Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay

0/4

With this draw, all four of the South American nations that have played so far at this World Cup haven't won a game yet.

1

Abdulelah Al-Amri became the first-ever Saudi Arabian defender to score at a World Cup.

Lars Baron/Getty Images

9

Mohammed Al-Owais's nine saves in the game at the most in any game of this World Cup so far.

23

Uruguay's 23 shots in the second half are the second most in a half in a World Cup match on record (since 1966). Only East Germany, with 24 in the first half against Chile in 1974, have had more.

47

Uruguay attempted 47 crosses in this game - the most crosses attempted in a World Cup match since Argentina attempted 50 against Switzerland in 2014.

106, 89

Mathías Olivera set a new record for an Uruguayan player in a World Cup match (since 1966), recording 106 touches and 89 successful passes in this game.

Iran - New Zealand

1

Ramin Rezaeian became the first player ever to score and assist a goal in the same World Cup match for Iran. Rezaeian also became the first Iranian player to score in two different World Cups.

Elijah Just became the first New Zealand player to have multiple goals at a World Cup.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Chris Wood became the first New Zealand player to have multiple assists at a World Cup.

2

Elijah Just's seventh-minute goal made it just the second time that New Zealand have held the lead at a World Cup -- the first time was a sixth-minute goal from Shane Smeltz against Italy in the 2010 World Cup.

6

The six Asian games that have played so far have all been unbeaten in their opening games -- the best start to a World Cup for the Asian confederation.

0/14

Iran have now conceded the first goal of a World Cup game 14 times. They've not won any of those 14 games.

68

This game ensured that there were four draws in a single day at the World Cup for the first time in 68 years -- the last time there four draws in a single day of a World Cup was also on June 15, back in 1958.