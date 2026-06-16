Uruguay coach Bielsa brushes off FIFA picture: 'Not a model'

Open Extended Reactions

Marcelo Biesla has reacted to his viral FIFA photoshoot during which he refused to look at the camera by insisting he's "not a model."

The 70-year-old Uruguay head coach was captured staring at the ground during his pre-World Cup media duties with the video spreading on social media.

And asked after his team's 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia in Miami about why he chose not to look at the camera, Biesla said he didn't need to explain his actions.

"I don't have to give any explanation," said Biesla. "The picture was taken the way it was taken. I'm not a model. I have no answer for that. Should I also explain why I don't look at those who are speaking now [in the news conference]?

"There are no explanations for me to give."

Bielsa briefly moved on to answer another question before re-visiting his bizarre photoshoot unprompted.

"I believe there's a limit in terms of what we need to explain," he said "If I look up or down, there are so many things to be explained?

"Some situations do not need to be explained. We have no obligation to behave as models. Those things have no foundation. I did nothing wrong."

Marcelo Bielsa, pictured here in his FIFA portrait shot, is leading Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup. Getty Images

Biesla was left frustrated with Uruguay's performance against Saudi Arabia, claiming his team only used "half the time" to try to win the game.

Uruguay, who had 27 shots and 10 on target, struggled in the first half and went in at halftime 1-0 down.

They dominated after the break but had to wait for the 80th minute for Maxi Araújo's equaliser.

"I think the fact we didn't win is linked to not being able to get the best version of ourselves," said Bielsa. "That's why we weren't able to win. We had everything to play in the first half like we did in the second half, but we only did it in half of the time.

"The game changed during the second half. More options, people were able to move, run off the ball and make situations.

"It's part of what happens in games. Sometimes with few chances you score goals and sometimes with many chances you can't do it."

The result, paired with Spain's shock 0-0 draw with Cape Verde earlier Monday, left all four teams in Group H level with a single point apiece.