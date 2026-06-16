Undefeated after six matches, Asia has come to play at the World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- After all the debate over how the expansion of the FIFA World Cup to a 48-team event could dilute the quality at the tournament, the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) representatives -- for their part -- have quickly shown they can compete.

With six of their nine competing teams having already opened their campaign, the AFC is yet to taste defeat -- having notched two wins and four draws, and some of these have come against formidable opposition.

South Korea kicked things off on the opening day with a stirring victory over Czechia after initially trailing, and that was bettered two days later when Australia pulled off a 2-0 triumph over Türkiye who had originally been very dismissive of the threat that the Socceroos may pose.

- Instrumental against Czechia, Hwang In-Beom now has Mexico in his sights

- Japan justify sleeper credentials with dramatic draw vs. Netherlands

- Arise Irankunda: Australia has new prince as Socceroos shock Türkiye

In what has arguably been the match of the tournament so far, Japan came from behind twice to draw with world No. 8 Netherlands, while Saudi Arabia and Qatar both forced very creditable draws against Uruguay and Switzerland respectively.

Perhaps the only blemish came with Iran's 2-2 draw against New Zealand, who -- at the time of the group-stage draw -- were the lowest-ranked nation at the tournament, although they have since climbed above Curaçao and Haiti. Even then, Team Melli deserve credit for fighting back after twice going behind -- and looked the likelier of the two teams to snatch a winner towards the end.

But let us get the caveat out of the way.

These teams aren't novices at the World Cup, having all featured at the previous edition in Qatar three and a half years ago.

The bigger tests will come over the next couple of days when some fresh faces are in action: debutants Jordan and Uzbekistan will be underdogs against Austria and Colombia respectively, while Iraq are returning to football's biggest stage for the first time since 1986 when they face Norway.

Still, the results thus far should serve as a reminder that, while some of these teams may not be a familiar proposition to the average football fan, it does not necessarily mean they spell a walkover for the more recognizable European or South American nations -- who are sometimes known only for the one or two players they have playing for a prominent club, like Uruguay's Federico Valverde, Türkiye's Arda Güler or Switzerland's Granit Xhaka.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

When you consider Qatar are 30 places below Switzerland in the world rankings or, in Saudi Arabia's case, a staggering 42 behind Uruguay, those results show that these perceived "weaker nations" should be underestimated at your own peril.

Türkiye captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu predicted his team would dominate Australia, and was still in defiant mood after their loss -- insisting they had done so, even in defeat. The fact of the matter remains it is the Socceroos who are equal top of Group D. Tony Popovic's side had a game plan that was executed to perfection, and it would hardly bother them how much of the ball they had so long as it reaped the three points.

Although not too much should be read into the world rankings at times, the fact that South Korea sit 22 places above Czechia also suggests that perhaps they should have been expected to pull off their opening victory. Likewise, Australia actually sit four spots above the Turks.