Sources: Tunisia hire Renard after Lamouchi exit at World Cup

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Tunisia are brining in veteran coach Herve Renard to oversee the remainder of their World Cup campaign, sources told ESPN.

The move comes after Sabri Lamouchi, who coached Tunisia in the runup to the tournament and in their first game against Sweden, was sacked following unrest in the locker room.

Sources added that Renard, 57, will arrive in Mexico, where the Tunisian team is based, on Tuesday afternoon and will take charge of his first training session on Tuesday evening in Monterrey.

It will be the Frenchman's third World Cup with a third different country after 2018 with Morocco where he managed one draw and two losses in a group-stage exit. In 2022 Renard managed Saudi Arabia, where his team famously beat Argentina and Lionel Messi in their first group game but lost the next two and failed to qualify for the knockout round.

It is the first time in World Cup history that a team dismissed their head coach after just one game in the tournament.

Lamouchi, 54, paid for the humiliating 5-1 defeat against Sweden on Sunday, but also for the tension between him and the Federation and some of the players since his arrival.

Wahbi Karzi, the former Ligue 1 and Tunisia international midfielder, who was Lamouchi's assistant, will stay on board with Renard.