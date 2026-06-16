World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news ahead of France vs. Senegal prep - June 16

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It's day six at the World Cup, and after Monday night's games produced some shock draws, you can stay on top of all of the day's news right here, with ESPN.

There were excellent results for the likes of Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, who earned hard-fought draws against Spain and Uruguay, respectively.

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Monday's fixtures began with Cape Verde's stunning 0-0 draw against reigning European champions Spain. Goalkeeper Vozinha, who turned 40 earlier this month, was the hero, pulling off seven saves -- the second-most by a goalkeeper aged 40 or older in a single World Cup match since 1966.

Following the game, the goalkeeper broke down in tears, apparently at the gravity of his team's accomplishment.

Later, Egypt held Belgium to a 1-1 draw having led for much of the game through Emam Ashour's strike. Mohamed Salah's side were eventually undone shortly after Romelu Lukaku was introduced from the bench and forced the ball home after just 22 seconds on the pitch.

The goal went down as an own goal by Mohamed Hany but Lukaku had played a crucial role after Belgium had struggled to create chances.

Saudi Arabia managed to hold onto their lead until even later against Uruguay, with their own goalkeeper, Mohammed Al-Owais, also pulling off a number of very smart saves.

Maxi Araújo's 80th-minute equaliser earned Uruguay a point that will likely satisfy both sides.

A brace from Elijah Just was not enough to earn New Zealand their first ever World Cup win in Monday's final game, as Iran twice equalised to earn a fourth draw of the day.

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