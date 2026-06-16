World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news after shock draws on Monday - June 16

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It's day six at the World Cup, and after Monday night's games produced some shock draws, you can stay on top of all of the day's news right here, with ESPN.

There were excellent results for the likes of Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, who earned hard-fought draws against Spain and Uruguay, respectively.

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