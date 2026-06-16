Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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A crunch Group B clash at SoFi Stadium on Thursday evening sees Switzerland take on Bosnia and Herzegovina with both teams looking for their first win of the 2026 World Cup, and potentially, a big step towards qualification for the knockout stages.

Switzerland were held in their opening game after a stoppage time Qatar equaliser, which gave the Asian team their first ever point at a World Cup. It was a game that Switzerland dominated. They had 26 shots to Qatar's six, but paid for not being clinical in front of goal.

Bosnia and Herzegovina on the other hand, nearly spoiled Canada's opening day party in Toronto in their first game. They took the lead through a header from Jovo Lukic, but conceded late in the second half to Cyle Larin. Both those results mean Group B is anyone's to take control of, after the first round of games.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Thursday June 18, 3 p.m.

UK BST: Thursday June 18, 8 p.m.

India IST: Friday June 19, 12.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Friday June 19, 5 a.m

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, USA

Referee: Joao Pinheiro (Portugal)

Predicted Lineups

Switzerland

Gregor Kobel

Denis Zakaria | Nico Elvedi | Manuel Akanji | Ricardo Rodríguez

Michel Aebischer | Granit Xhaka | Remo Freuler

Dan Ndoye | Breel Embolo | Rubén Vargas

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Nikola Vasilj

Amar Dedic | Nikola Katic | Tarik Muharemovic | Sead Kolasinac

Esmir Bajraktarevic | Ivan Basic | Benjamin Tahirovic | Amar Memic

Ermedin Demirovic | Jovo Lukic

Talking Points

Stung Switzerland seek improvement

Matt McNulty - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

That result against Qatar will have hurt Switzerland, not least for the manner in which it happened. They did control large swathes of that game, but always seemed to miss that final piece of the puzzle. It was also perhaps not the most intense Swiss performance that you'll ever see.

Having been hurt right at the end in that game, Switzerland now need to kickstart their campaign on Friday. This is a team that is brimming with talent, particularly in midfield and up top. They will have to move the ball quicker than they did against Qatar, and use the pace of Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas a lot more. This is a Bosnian side whose way of playing now under Sergej Barbarez is clear as day.

Bosnia won't change, they won't be vastly different to what Switzerland faced against Qatar. So the task for Murat Yakin is cut out. Switzerland need to be better. They're capable of being better.

Bosnia continuing string of draws will be massive

Bosnia and Herzegovina opened the scoring through a Jovo Lukic header. Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Bosnia are nine unbeaten now, with their last loss coming back in September. They have drawn seven and won two of their nine matches since. Bosnia have drawn each of their last six games -- five of them by a 1-1 scoreline. Two of those 1-1s with critical in helping them be here at this tournament, as they drew 1-1 and then proceeded to beat Wales and Italy on penalties in the playoffs.

But now is the time that Bosnia will look to make some progress, by converting some of those draws into wins. Before the tournament, if you'd given Barbarez a draw against Switzerland, he'd have probably taken it, given how the Swiss seemed the storngest team in this group, at least on paper.

However, after two 1-1 draws in the first group games, all possibilities remain wide open in this group. Bosnia will want to take their chance, but the pragmatist that Barbarez is, he could set up in such a way that he figuratively admits how he sees Qatar as the more winnable game, and Switzerland as the one that they need to use to just stay alive in this group.