Czechia vs South Africa at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Czechia and South Africa face off in their second Group A game in the 2026 World Cup in Atlanta on Thursday.

Both sides are bottom of the table in Group A, after South Africa lost the opening game of the tournament 2-0 against Mexico, while Czechia saw their lead over South Korea disappear late on as they fell to a 2-1 loss.

Given the format of the tournament, where eight of 12 teams that finish third will also qualify for the knockouts, this game offers hope for both teams. They have only faced each other once before -- a 2-2 draw in the 1997 Confederations Cup.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Thursday June 18, 12 p.m.

UK BST: Thursday June 18, 5 p.m.

India IST: Thursday June 18, 9.30 p.m.

Australia AEST: Friday June 19, 2 a.m.

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA

Referee: Tori Penso (USA)

Team News

Czechia

Predicted XI: (3-4-1-2)

GK: Matej Kovár

CB: Ladislav Krejcí | CB: Robin Hranác | CB: Stepán Chaloupek

LM: Jaroslav Zelený | CM: Alexandr Sojka | CM: Tomás Soucek | RM: Vladimír Coufal

CAM: Pavel Sulc

ST: Adam Hlozek | ST: Patrik Schick

South Africa

Hugo Broos will be without the suspended Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, who both received red cards in the World Cup opener against Mexico.

Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1)

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | CB Ime Okon | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Jayden Adams | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Kamogelo Sebelebele

ST Lyle Foster

Talking Points

Czechia's lack of a Plan B might backfire