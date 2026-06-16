Czechia vs South Africa at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

Czechia and South Africa face off in their second Group A game in the 2026 World Cup in Atlanta on Thursday.
Both sides are bottom of the table in Group A, after South Africa lost the opening game of the tournament 2-0 against Mexico, while Czechia saw their lead over South Korea disappear late on as they fell to a 2-1 loss.
Given the format of the tournament, where eight of 12 teams that finish third will also qualify for the knockouts, this game offers hope for both teams. They have only faced each other once before -- a 2-2 draw in the 1997 Confederations Cup.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's game.
How to watch:
The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date, kick-off time:
U.S. ET: Thursday June 18, 12 p.m.
UK BST: Thursday June 18, 5 p.m.
India IST: Thursday June 18, 9.30 p.m.
Australia AEST: Friday June 19, 2 a.m.
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA
Referee: Tori Penso (USA)
Team News
Czechia
Predicted XI: (3-4-1-2)
GK: Matej Kovár
CB: Ladislav Krejcí | CB: Robin Hranác | CB: Stepán Chaloupek
LM: Jaroslav Zelený | CM: Alexandr Sojka | CM: Tomás Soucek | RM: Vladimír Coufal
CAM: Pavel Sulc
ST: Adam Hlozek | ST: Patrik Schick
South Africa
Hugo Broos will be without the suspended Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, who both received red cards in the World Cup opener against Mexico.
Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1)
GK Ronwen Williams
LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | CB Ime Okon | RB Khuliso Mudau
CM Jayden Adams | CM Teboho Mokoena
LW Oswin Appollis | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Kamogelo Sebelebele
ST Lyle Foster
Talking Points
Czechia's lack of a Plan B might backfire
Czechia reached the World Cup with a set formula -- use their physicality to score from set-pieces and keep it compact in defence.
For 66 minutes in their World Cup opener against South Korea, that strategy was perfect, as Krejcí scored the opening goal from Coufal's throw-in. The limitations of this style of play came to the fore in the next 14 minutes as South Korea scored twice as Czechia faded.
Miroslav Koubek doesn't have the personnel to really change things, although he could use two strikers instead of just Schick leading the line. Sulc might have more space to operate in given South Africa will be without their best defensive midfielder, and that could be Czechia's best route to goal.
Set-pieces could also play their part, but given Czechia's obvious gameplan, Broos might be prepared already.
Will Broos finally throw caution to the wind?
South Africa head coach Hugo Broos copped plenty of criticism back home for his cautious approach to the World Cup opener. Setting up in a 5-3-2 formation, there was precious little attacking magic from Bafana, who completed just one dribble in their 2-0 loss to Mexico.
Going down to 10 men in the 50th minute might have forced Broos' hand, but the first half display was one of caution and sloppiness as well. The red cards to Sithole and Zwane might have a silver lining though, as Broos will now need to rely on his forward-thinking midfielders like Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis.
Czechia are the weakest attack South Africa were going to face in this group, so this might have been the plan originally as well, but if South Africa have any hopes of qualification they need to release their handbrake.