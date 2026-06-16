Transfer rumors, news: Tottenham join Arsenal, City in race for Tonali

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Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali now has Tottenham Hotspur on his trail, alongside a host of other top clubs, while Chelsea are tracking Crystal Palace center back Maxence Lacroix and Atalanta right back Marco Palestra.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Marseille striker Mason Greenwood has been in good goal-scoring form. (Photo by Peter Lous/PA Images via Getty Images)

- Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italy international, 26, is wanted by Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi, after the club avoided relegation last season, but he is likely to face strong competition from the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Juventus and AC Milan, who all hold a historic interest in the player. Tonali's future at Newcastle is increasingly uncertain, with his contract set to expire in two years' time, and this summer may well be the Magpies' final chance to get a fee of around £80 million.

- Chelsea are tracking Crystal Palace center back Maxence Lacroix, according to The Daily Mail. Lacroix, 26, is playing for France at the World Cup after helping Palace lift the Europa Conference League last season. He has a contract until 2029 but, after reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal and Real Madrid, he is reportedly ready to consider his options. Meanwhile, the Blues held talks with the agent of Atalanta right back Marco Palestra two weeks ago, says Nicolo Schira. However, the Serie A club are holding out for bids of over €50 million this summer.

- Manchester United are considering a move to sign West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville, says The Athletic. Summerville, 24, has impressed this season, despite the Hammers' relegation, and is high among United's candidates to bring in on the left wing. The Netherlands international is currently at the World Cup, while his transfer is expected to cost in the region of £50 million.

- Real Madrid have lodged an enquiry for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, reports Sky Germany. New Madrid manager José Mourinho thinks very highly of Nmecha, who was a standout performer in Germany's impressive 7-1 win against Curaçao in their World Cup opener. The 25-year-old is under contract at Dortmund until 2030, although he does have a €70 million release clause that becomes active from next summer.

- Bayern Munich are set to sign PSV forward Ismael Saibari in a transfer worth in excess of €50 million, TalkSPORT has revealed. The Morocco international, who scored against Brazil in his side's World Cup opener, is now slated to undergo his Bayern medical in the United States. Saibari, 25, has been in great form for club and country of late, having scored 15 league goals in 27 Eredivisie matches last term. A versatile forward, capable of playing in several different positions, Saibari will likely feature as an understudy to Harry Kane at the Allianz Arena next season.

- Newcastle United are set to step up their pursuit of Osasuna winger Victor Muñoz this week, according to The Daily Mail. Munoz has a release clause of €40 million, which has alerted the likes of AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen. Newcastle want to add several younger players to their ranks this summer, with Wolves' exciting 18-year-old attacker Mateus Mané also on their radar.

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OTHER RUMORS

- Paris Saint-Germain's 20-year-old midfielder Senny Mayulu is set to snub interest from Bayern Munich and Chelsea to ink a new contract with the European champions. (Fabrice Hawkins)

- Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte has been offered to AC Milan, where he could rejoin former boss Ruben Amorim. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bayern Munich are close to completing a €55 million deal for Eintracht Frankfurt full back Nathaniel Brown, who has already agreed personal terms. (Fabrizio Romano)

- West Ham United are keeping tabs on the performances of Watford and Australia winger Nestory Irankunda at this summer's World Cup. (Football Insider)

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- Newcastle United have informed 34-year-old goalkeeper Nick Pope that he is free to leave St James' Park this summer, although Leeds United have ruled themselves out of a move. (TEAMtalk)

- Leeds United are preparing a bid to sign 22-year-old Sporting CP center back Ousmane Diomande, who has a €75 million release clause. (Football Insider)

- Celta Vigo have established contact with the representatives of Girona's Azzedine Ounahi. (Matteo Moretto)

- Werder Bremen have reached an agreement in principle to sign Fortuna Düsseldorf forward attacker Cedric Itten. (Sky Germany)

- Udinese have activated the clause in Nicolò Zaniolo's loan deal from Galatasaray permanent. (Fabrizio Romano)