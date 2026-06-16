Canada vs Qatar at FIFA World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Group B is wide open after two draws of contrasting nature saw every team end on one point. Canada and Qatar play on matchday two with the chance to seize the initiative and take a step into the knockouts. Co-hosts Canada will have the full backing, and considerable pressure, of a packed BC stadium cheering them on.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Thursday, June 18, 5 p.m.

UK BST: Thursday, June 18, 11 p.m.

India IST: Friday, June 19, 3.30 am

Australia AEST: Friday, June 19, 8 am

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver

Referee: Cristián Garay (Chile)

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Canada

Maxime Crépeau

Alistair Johnston | Luc De Fougerolles | Derek Cornelius | Richie Laryea

Tajon Buchanan | Ismaël Koné | Stephen Eustáquio | Liam Millar

Promise David | Jonathan David

Qatar

Mahmoud Abunada

Ayoub Al Oui | Pedro Miguel | Boualem Khoukhi | Homam Elamin

Jassem Gaber | Assim Madibo | Issa Laye

Edmílson Junior | Yusuf Abdurisag | Akram Afif

Talking Points

Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Can Canada find their shooting boots?

Canada started slow vs Bosnia and Herzegovina but slowly took charge, and by the end they had 13 shots (only 4 on target) and created 1.23 xG with 61% of the possession. This means they created lots of chances, good ones at that, but could only convert one: thanks to a superb turn and hit from Promise David, and a lucky deflection en-route.

Jesse Marsch's new order of business will be to get them to maintain that intensity against Qatar (who has an in-form goalkeeper in Mahmoud Abunada) while taking more high-quality shots from the chances they fashion.

Qatar need to play on the front foot

Qatar, on the other hand, survived a manic barrage of Switzerland attacks -- 26 attacks that created 3.2xG and 42 touches in their box -- to limit them to a single penalty before going forward and equalising deep in injury time. While they were utterly outplayed in the first half, Julen Lopetegui made a few tweaks in the second half: he pushed the backline up, asked the midfield to press higher and the forwards to make more runs in behind. This worked to an extent (Switzerland's dominance was quite something) but the lesson ought to have been learned.

Qatar, so used to playing on the front foot on the continental stage are at their best when their skillfull attackers have the license to attack and the support of the midfield up close behind them. Against a Canada that looked susceptible to even the rare Bosnia counters, maybe attack will be the best form of defence.