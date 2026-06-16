Harry Maguire reveals 'awkward' Thomas Tuchel call explaining England World Cup snub

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Harry Maguire has revealed the "awkward" video call he had with Thomas Tuchel in which the England head coach told him he would not be part of his 26-man World Cup squad.

The Manchester United defender said he was "shocked and gutted" to have been overlooked by the England boss in a post on social media the day before the squad was announced.

"He FaceTimes everyone," Maguire told Gary Lineker's 'The Rest is Football' podcast. "It was quite an awkward call. It makes it harder for himself to see our reactions and things like that.

"I received a text saying can I speak to you about 4 p.m.. It is quite a unique way of doing it and it must be quite hard because he can see our reactions and things like that.

"He said he's going with the four lads who got him through qualifying. But he did say that he can't really give me an excuse.

Harry Maguire was not left at home by England head coach Thomas Tuchel. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"I said straightaway I was really disappointed. I thought I did enough to be in the squad and thought I could have helped and had a part to play on and off the pitch.

"He said he can't give me an excuse but he had gone with the four lads who got him through the qualifiers.

"It was tough to take. I did think I would be in the squad after being selected for the March camp under him for the first time. I did really well in both games and then went back to Manchester United and finished the season really strongly."

Maguire's mother said she was "absolutely disgusted" by her son's omission from the country's World Cup squad, with Tuchel later admitting his surprise at Maguire's reaction to being left out.

He was one of several star names to be overlooked by Tuchel with Phil Foden and Cole Palmer also missing out on the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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"We had a few words," Maguire told Lineker. "I'm quite a big personality. I'm experienced and I was really disappointed. I wanted to go to the World Cup and play. I'm 33 now, 37 at the next World Cup -- it looks far away.

I wanted to go, not just play. I told the manager I wasn't demanding to go and start the games. I would have been happy to play one minute as long as I'm there with the lads."

England begin their World Cup campaign when they take on Croatia in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday.