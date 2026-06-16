Antonio Rüdiger signs one-year contract extension at Real Madrid

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Defender Antonio Rüdiger has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2027, the Spanish club announced Tuesday.

Rüdiger's previous deal was due to expire this summer, but Madrid have prolonged his stay until at least next year.

The German international, 33, has been at Madrid since 2022, making 182 appearances and winning eight trophies, including one LaLiga and one Champions League.

After two trophyless campaigns, Rüdiger's renewal is the latest act of what is shaping up to be a busy summer at Madrid.

Antonio Rüdiger joined Real Madrid in 2022. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Los Blancos have already confirmed the appointment of José Mourinho for a second spell as coach following the departure of Álvaro Arbeloa. Earlier this week, they also announced the signing of Chelsea and Spain left back Marc Cucurella in a deal worth an initial €55 million ($64 million).

ESPN have also previously reported that Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries and Bernardo Silva will all follow Cucurella.

Centre back Konaté and midfielder Silva are expected to follow when their contracts expire with Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively, at the end of the month, while Madrid also plan to trigger a €20m ($23m) clause in Dumfries' terms to sign the Inter Milan right back.

Rüdiger came through at VfB Stuttgart before joining Roma in 2015, initially on loan and then permanently in 2016.

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In 2017, he moved to Premier League side Chelsea, where he won the Champions League in 2021, before signing for Madrid when his contract expired in 2022.

During his time at the Bernabéu, he has been a mainstay in the back four under various coaches, winning LaLiga and the Champions League in 2024 and the Copa del Rey in 2023.