Caroline Weir signs for OL Lyonnes after Real Madrid departure

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OL Lyonnes have announced the signing of midfielder Caroline Weir from Real Madrid on a three-year deal.

Sources had told ESPN that Lyonnes were in advanced talks with the Scottish international after Madrid confirmed her departure on Friday after a successful four-year stint.

Weir, Madrid's all-time top scorer, has signed a contract with Lyonnes that runs until June 2029.

OL Lyonnes confirm the signing of Caroline Weir from Real Madrid. Getty

"The club is delighted with this new signing, who will bolster Lyon's midfield with her clinical finishing and top-level experience," the club said in a statement.

"Caroline Weir has distinguished herself in front of goal, netting 63 times, including nine this season in the Women's Champions League."

The 30-year-old spent nine years playing in England, with short spells at Arsenal, Bristol City and Liverpool before joining Manchester City in 2018.

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Her rapid rise earned her a move to Madrid in 2022, where she quickly became one of the most important players in the club's history.

Weir also ranks fourth among Scotland's all-time top scorers. She bagged a hat trick against Israel in a 6-0 win on June 5 and surpassed herself by scoring four against Belgium four days later, to help Scotland finish first in their World Cup qualifying group.

She will be the first Scottish player to represent the French champions.

Information from ESPN's Emily Keogh was used in this report.