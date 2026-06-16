England World Cup squad: Injured Tino Livramento replaced by Trevoh Chalobah

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Tino Livramento will miss the World Cup. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

DALLAS -- England have suffered an injury blow on the eve of their World Cup opener against Croatia, with Newcastle's Tino Livramento ruled out of the competition. Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah has been called up as his replacement.

Livramento picked up the calf injury in training on Sunday. Sources have told ESPN he is likely to be out for a period of six weeks. That timeframe rules him out of the World Cup so England have turned to Chalobah to replace him.

"Arrangements are now being made for the Chelsea defender to make the journey to the team's base camp in Kansas City, while the rest of the squad will head to Dallas, Texas for the Three Lions' opening group fixture against Croatia on Wednesday," a statement from the FA read.

"FIFA regulations allow participating teams to replace an outfield player up to 24 hours before their opening fixture."

The news will come as a sizeable blow to Thomas Tuchel's plans. Livramento can cover both right and left back but came into the tournament low on match time having missed the last two months of the season with a thigh injury.

He played the second half of England's 1-0 win over New Zealand in Florida, but was an unused substitute for their final pre-World Cup warmup against Costa Rica.

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Chalobah has one cap, and made his debut in their 3-1 loss to Senegal back in June 2025. He was part of the squad for their final two qualification matches in November 2025, but was an unused substitute on both occasions.

In Chelsea's turbulent season, Chalobah's form was one of the few reliable aspects of their campaign. He made 34 Premier League appearances last term, and scored three goals.

He has got the nod over the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fikayo Tomori, Lewis Hall and Harry Maguire.