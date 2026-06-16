Group I at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.
Here are key facts about Group I.
Group I
France (FRA)
Nicknames(s): Les Blues (The Blues)
FIFA World Ranking: 3rd
Appearances: 17 (1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: Eight(1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Best Finish: Champions (1998, 2018)
Record (W-D-L): 39-14-20
Top Scorer: Just Fontaine, 13
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Just Fontaine, 13 (1958)
Oldest Scorer: Olivier Giroud, 36 years, 71 days (2022 vs. England)
Youngest Scorer: Kylian Mbappé, 19 years, 183 days (2018 vs. Peru)
Fact: France are seeking to become the third men's team to reach the World Cup final in three consecutive tournaments, the first since Brazil in 1994-2002.
Senegal (SEN)
Nicknames(s): Lions of Teranga
FIFA World Ranking: 15th
Appearances: Four (2002, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: Three (2018, 2022, 2026)
Best Finish: Quarterfinals (2002)
Record (W-D-L): 5-3-4
Top Scorer: Bouda Diop, three
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Bouda Diop, three (2002)
Oldest Scorer: Kalidou Koulibaly, 31 years, 162 days (2022 vs. Ecuador)
Youngest Scorer: Moussa Wagué, 19 years, 263 days (2018 vs. Japan)
Fact: In 2002 Senegal became the first ever team to beat the reigning World Cup champion (France) in their first-ever World Cup match.
Norway (NOR)
Nicknames(s): Røde, Hvite, Blå (Red, White and Blue)
FIFA World Ranking: 31st
Appearances: Four (1938, 1994, 1998, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: One (2026)
Best Finish: Round of 16 (1998)
Record (W-D-L): 2-3-3
Top Scorer: Kjetil Rekdal, two
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Arne Brustad (1938), Kjetil Rekdal (1994 and 1998), Dan Eggen, Havard Flo, Tore Andre Flo (1998), all tied with one
Oldest Scorer: Kjetil Rekdal, 29 years, 229 days (1998 vs. Brazil)
Youngest Scorer: Tore Andre Flo, 25 years, eight days (1998 vs. Brazil)
Fact: Norway was one of four teams out of the entire field to maintain a perfect record through the qualifying stage, led by Erling Haaland's 16 goals.
Iraq (IRQ)
Nicknames(s): Lions of Mesopotamia
FIFA World Ranking: 57th
Appearances: Two (1986, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: One (2026)
Best Finish: Group stage (1986)
Record (W-D-L): 0-0-3
Top Scorer: Ahmed Radhi, one
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Ahmed Radhi (1986) with one
Oldest Scorer: Ahmed Radhi, 22 years, 79 days (1986 vs. Belgium)
Youngest Scorer: Ahmed Radhi, 22 years, 79 days (1986 vs. Belgium)
Fact: After overseeing a record 72 international games for Australia, Graham Arnold is poised to become one of the few coaches to guide two different nations from the same confederation to a World Cup.
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