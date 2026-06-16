Group I at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

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The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.

Here are key facts about Group I.

Group I

France (FRA)

Nicknames(s) : Les Blues (The Blues)

FIFA World Ranking : 3rd

Appearances : 17 (1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : Eight(1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Champions (1998, 2018)

Record (W-D-L): 39-14-20

Top Scorer : Just Fontaine, 13

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Just Fontaine, 13 (1958)

Oldest Scorer : Olivier Giroud, 36 years, 71 days (2022 vs. England)

Youngest Scorer : Kylian Mbappé, 19 years, 183 days (2018 vs. Peru)

Fact: France are seeking to become the third men's team to reach the World Cup final in three consecutive tournaments, the first since Brazil in 1994-2002.

Senegal (SEN)

Nicknames(s) : Lions of Teranga

FIFA World Ranking : 15th

Appearances : Four (2002, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : Three (2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Quarterfinals (2002)

Record (W-D-L) : 5-3-4

Top Scorer : Bouda Diop, three

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Bouda Diop, three (2002)

Oldest Scorer : Kalidou Koulibaly, 31 years, 162 days (2022 vs. Ecuador)

Youngest Scorer : Moussa Wagué, 19 years, 263 days (2018 vs. Japan)

Fact: In 2002 Senegal became the first ever team to beat the reigning World Cup champion (France) in their first-ever World Cup match.

Norway (NOR)

Nicknames(s) : Røde, Hvite, Blå (Red, White and Blue)

FIFA World Ranking : 31st

Appearances : Four (1938, 1994, 1998, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : One (2026)

Best Finish : Round of 16 (1998)

Record (W-D-L) : 2-3-3

Top Scorer : Kjetil Rekdal, two

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Arne Brustad (1938), Kjetil Rekdal (1994 and 1998), Dan Eggen, Havard Flo, Tore Andre Flo (1998), all tied with one

Oldest Scorer : Kjetil Rekdal, 29 years, 229 days (1998 vs. Brazil)

Youngest Scorer : Tore Andre Flo, 25 years, eight days (1998 vs. Brazil)

Fact: Norway was one of four teams out of the entire field to maintain a perfect record through the qualifying stage, led by Erling Haaland's 16 goals.

Iraq (IRQ)

Nicknames(s) : Lions of Mesopotamia

FIFA World Ranking : 57th

Appearances : Two (1986, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : One (2026)

Best Finish : Group stage (1986)

Record (W-D-L) : 0-0-3

Top Scorer : Ahmed Radhi, one

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Ahmed Radhi (1986) with one

Oldest Scorer : Ahmed Radhi, 22 years, 79 days (1986 vs. Belgium)

Youngest Scorer : Ahmed Radhi, 22 years, 79 days (1986 vs. Belgium)

Fact: After overseeing a record 72 international games for Australia, Graham Arnold is poised to become one of the few coaches to guide two different nations from the same confederation to a World Cup.

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