Premier League fixtures: When are 2026-27's biggest games?

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be in full flow, but focus must return to domestic matters briefly as the Premier League fixture list for the 2026-27 season is now official.

Arsenal will head into the new campaign as reigning champions for the first time since 2004, knowing they will be the target -- the club everyone else is attempting to topple -- and will be under pressure to continue to improve and evolve.

Manchester City and Liverpool will hope to be hot on their heels, although both are facing the great unknown that a new manager brings. For City that is a particularly jarring concept as Pep Guardiola has finally departed, forcing them to start anew for the first time in a decade, and they have yet to confirm Guardiola's former assistant and ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca as his replacement. Meanwhile, former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is in a job at Anfield and is an exciting hire for the Reds, but he has it all to prove at the top level.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur badly underachieved last season, finishing 10th and 17th respectively, and will be eager to set things right. But with new managers Xabi Alonso at Stamford Bridge and Roberto De Zerbi at Spurs, there's potential for the teams to close the gap quickly.

Can Aston Villa balance Champions League football with another top-four charge? Can Sunderland, in their second Premier League season, cope with the strain of Europa League midweeks? And what will become of the promoted three -- Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Hull City -- as they seek to emulate what the Black Cats did so brilliantly last term?

Those questions will be answered throughout the season, and the fixture list represents our first set of clues. Let's dig in.

Editor's note: Dates are subject to change once matches have been selected for live domestic broadcast

A thumping welcome to the Premier League

It's been 25 years since Coventry City played in England's top flight, and when they finally do take to Premier League soil once again in August, it will be at the home of the reigning champions Arsenal.

It's the most difficult start manager Frank Lampard could have asked for and will provide an early, potentially harsh, litmus test as to how ready his players are for the task ahead. Friday night, under Premier League lights, with the whole world watching.

There's every chance Arsenal will look a little under-strength for the opener, as many of their players will presumably be involved deep into the World Cup summer and could be behind schedule fitness-wise. That could put pressure on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to get an early, expected result to kick off their title defense.

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A blockbuster opening weekend bout at St. James' Park

There will be no gentle introduction to life as Liverpool manager for Iraola. First up for him, as he seeks to get the Reds back into an upward trajectory, is Newcastle United away.

It's a daunting fixture at the best of times; a St. James' Park stadium packed to the rafters, full of enthusiasm for the new season, will generate a deafening and intimidating atmosphere. That will spur on the Magpies, who play in manager Eddie Howe's image: all-action, high-pressing, physical and energetic.

Iraola's style can be described similarly, and he'll set his team up to match that approach. But how successfully can the Spaniard impart his philosophy on a team that ended the season in structural disarray, and whose preparations will have been badly affected by the World Cup?

It should be a show-stopper -- a true fire vs. fire matchup -- and the perfect way to finish the opening weekend before Chelsea play on Monday night.

Early Manchester derby could set the tone for City and United

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Generally speaking, both Manchester City and Manchester United's opening fixtures look negotiable. In their first five, City face Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Coventry and Sunderland; while United take on Hull, Ipswich, Everton and Fulham.

But in the midst of those runs, sitting ominously in gameweek four, is the first Manchester derby of the season. It will take place at Old Trafford which represents an advantage to the Red Devils, and serves as City's first major challenge of the post-Guardiola era.

A win for the hosts, who are now under the guidance of Michael Carrick permanently, could feasibly rubber-stamp a superb start to the season in which they are widely expected to challenge for the title more seriously, while a victory for the visitors has the potential to define the early stages of Maresca's reign ... assuming he is in the job by then.

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A very merry Christmas for Arsenal, but not for Man City?

The festive period brings a relentless flurry of fixtures. With so many games played in such a short space of time, it's a time of year prone to freak results and defining runs of form.

One of the biggest considerations for teams during this time is how much travelling you have to do, so Arsenal will be thrilled to see they don't even have to leave London during their Christmas run.

They'll play Crystal Palace (Dec. 26) and Fulham (Dec. 30) away before hosting Ipswich Town on Jan. 2. They're then at home to Brentford on Jan. 6 to complete a lovely run.

In contrast, City weren't quite so fortunate. They have a tough trip to St. James' Park to play Newcastle United on Boxing Day, then a trip to Everton on Dec. 30. They'll open 2027 at home at least, but Spurs could prove a formidable opponent on the day if they are able to turn things around from last season.

Could the north London derby set the tone for the title run-in?

Where the early Manchester derby could set the tone for the opening stages of the season, a late north London derby could do the same for the home straight.

On May 1, to begin the run of the final five fixtures, Arsenal will host Spurs at the Emirates Stadium. It's a game of great magnitude in its own right, but it could have major title implications too.

Should the Gunners win, they'll fancy themselves to see out the next four: Leeds (away), Nottingham Forest (home), Everton (away) and Brighton (home) on the final day. If things have gone to plan throughout the course of the season, that's a good chance to seal the title right there.

Should they lose, it could offer their competitors a vital chance to gain some ground, plus impact the reigning champions' confidence for the final stages.

It should be noted that the potential challengers also have a tough game or two during that run. City and Liverpool play each other on May 8, while Liverpool must face Chelsea, and City square off against Villa that month. United take on Spurs in the penultimate matchday in what is otherwise a soft set of games to finish.