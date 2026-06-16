Group J at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

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The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.

Here are key facts about Group J.

Group J

Argentina (ARG)

Nicknames(s) : La Albiceleste (The White and Sky Blue)

FIFA World Ranking : 1st

Appearances : 19 (1930, 1934, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : 14 (1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Champion (1978, 1986, 2022)

Record (W-D-L) : 47-17-24

Top Scorer : Lionel Messi (13)

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Guillermo Stabile (1930), eight goals

Oldest Scorer : Martin Palermo, 36 years, 227 days (2010 vs. Greece)

Youngest Scorer : Lionel Messi, 18 years, 357 days (2006 vs. Serbia and Montenegro)

Fact: Argentina is looking to become the third country, first since Brazil in 1958 and 1962, to win back-to-back men's World Cup titles led by Lionel Messi who holds the record for all-time men's World Cup appearances (26) and is tied for 4th most goals scored (13) in men's World Cup history.

Algeria (ALG)

Nicknames(s) : Les Fennecs (The Desert Foxes)

FIFA World Ranking : 28th

Appearances : Five (1982, 1986, 2010, 2014, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : One (2026)

Best Finish : Round of 16 (2014)

Record (W-D-L) : 3-3-7

Top Scorer : Three players tied with two goals (Salah Assad, Islam Slimani, Abdelmoumene Djabou)

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Salah Assad (1982), Islam Slimani (2014), Abdelmoumene Djabou (2014), two goals

Oldest Scorer : Djamel Zidane, 31 years, 36 days (1986 vs. Northern Ireland)

Youngest Scorer : Lakhdar Belloumi, 23 years, 169 days (1982 vs. West Germany)

Fact: In Algeria's first World Cup match, they became the first team to ever beat a previous World Cup champion in their debut World Cup match and became the first African team to defeat a European nation at a World Cup tournament (West Germany 2-1 in 1982).

Austria (AUT)

Nicknames(s) : Das Team (The Team), Unsere Burschen (Our Boys)

FIFA World Ranking : 24th

Appearances : Eight (1934, 1954, 1958, 1978, 1982, 1990, 1998, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : One (2026)

Best Finish : Third place (1954)

Record (W-D-L) : 12-4-13

Top Scorer : Erich Probst (six)

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Erich Probst (1954), six goals

Oldest Scorer : Toni Polster, 34 years, 93 days (1998 vs. Cameroon)

Youngest Scorer : Josef Bican, 20 years, 244 days (1934 vs. France)

Fact: Austria set the record for largest comeback win in a men's World Cup match, defeating Switzerland 7-5 in 1954 after falling behind 3-0 (Portugal's 5-3 win over North Korea in 1966 tied the record).

Jordan (JOR)

Nicknames(s) : Al-Nashama (The Chivalrous Ones)

FIFA World Ranking : 63rd

Active Consecutive Appearances : Making debut at 2026 WC

Fact: The trio of Ali Oliwan (nine goals, one assist), Yazan Al Naimat (eight goals, five assists), and Mousa Al-Tamari (seven goals, two assists) led the attack for Jordan during the World Cup qualifying rounds.

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