France at the men's World Cup: All-time results and stats

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Kylian Mbappé ushered in a new generation of soccer stars when the then-19-year-old became the youngest French goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history en route to leading France to the title in 2018. Mbappé scored four total goals and won the tournament's Young Player Award, presented to the best player aged 21 or under, while returning the Frenchmen to international glory for the first time since the France national team won the 1998 World Cup on home soil.

After a runner-up effort in 2022, Mbappé and France will look to get back to the sport's mountaintop in 2026.

Here is a look at France's history at the FIFA World Cup:

Appearances

17 (1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Years as host

1938 and 1998

Best finish

Champions in 1998 and 2018

All-time record (W-L-D)

39-20-14

All-time goals scored

136

All-time goals allowed

85

All-time goal differential

+51

Most career appearances by a single player

Hugo Lloris, 20 across four World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022)

Most career goals by a single player

Just Fontaine, 13

Most goals by a player at a single World Cup

Just Fontaine, 13 in 1958

All-time finishes

2022 : Runner-up (lost final to Argentina 4-2 in penalties after playing to 3-3 draw after extra time); Mbappé (eight goals) finished as tournament's top scorer

2018 : Won title (defeated Croatia 4-2 in final); Mbappé named best young player

2014 : Lost to Germany 1-0 in quarterfinals

2010 : Group stage (fourth in Group A)

2006 : Runner-up (lost final to Italy 5-3 in penalties after playing to 1-1 draw after extra time); Zinedine Zidane named best player

2002 : Group stage (fourth in Group A)

1998 : Won title (defeated Brazil 3-0 in final); Fabien Barthez named best goalkeeper; France won Fair Play award along with England

1994 : Did not qualify

1990 : Did not qualify

1986 : Third place

1982 : Fourth place

1978 : Group stage (third in Group 1)

1974 : Did not qualify

1970 : Did not qualify

1966 : Group stage (fourth in Group 1)

1962 : Did not qualify

1958 : Third place

1954 : Group stage (third in Group 1)

1950 : Did not qualify, then invited, later withdrew

1938 : Lost to Italy 3-1 in quarterfinals

1934 : Lost to Austria 3-2 after extra time in Round of 16

1930: Group stage (third in Group 1)

All-time rosters

2026: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembélé, Lucas Digne, Désiré Doué, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández, N'Golo Kanté, Ibrahima Konaté, Manu Koné, Jules Koundé, Maxence Lacroix, Mike Maignan, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Adrien Rabiot, Robin Risser, William Saliba, Brice Samba, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Marcus Thuram, Dayot Upamecano, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Didier Deschamps (manager)

2022: Alphonse Areola, Eduardo Camavinga, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembélé, Axel Disasi, Youssouf Fofana, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Kylian Mbappé, Randal Kolo Muani, Benjamin Pavard, Adrien Rabiot, William Saliba, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Marcus Thuram, Dayot Upamecano, Raphaël Varane, Jordan Veretout, Didier Deschamps (manager)

2018: Alphonse Areola, Ousmane Dembélé, Nabil Fekir, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Lucas Hernández, N'Golo Kanté, Presnel Kimpembe, Thomas Lemar, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Blaise Matuidi, Kylian Mbappé, Benjamin Mendy, Steven N'Zonzi, Benjamin Pavard, Paul Pogba, Adil Rami, Djibril Sidibé, Florian Thauvin, Corentin Tolisso, Samuel Umtiti, Raphaël Varane, Didier Deschamps (manager)

2014: Karim Benzema, Yohan Cabaye, Rémy Cabella, Mathieu Debuchy, Lucas Digne, Patrice Evra, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Laurent Koscielny, Mickaël Landreau, Hugo Lloris, Eliaquim Mangala, Blaise Matuidi, Rio Mavuba, Paul Pogba, Loïc Rémy, Stéphane Ruffier, Bacary Sagna, Mamadou Sakho, Morgan Schneiderlin, Moussa Sissoko, Mathieu Valbuena, Raphaël Varane, Didier Deschamps (manager)

2010: Eric Abidal, Nicolas Anelka, Cédric Carrasso, Djibril Cissé, Gaël Clichy, Abou Diaby, Alou Diarra, Patrice Evra, William Gallas, André-Pierre Gignac, Yoann Gourcuff, Sidney Govou, Thierry Henry, Hugo Lloris, Florent Malouda, Steve Mandanda, Marc Planus, Anthony Réveillère, Franck Ribéry, Bacary Sagna, Sébastien Squillaci, Jérémy Toulalan, Mathieu Valbuena, Raymond Domenech (manager)

2006: Eric Abidal, Fabien Barthez, Jean-Alain Boumsong, Pascal Chimbonda, Grégory Coupet, Vikash Dhorasoo, Alou Diarra, William Gallas, Gaël Givet, Sidney Govou, Thierry Henry, Mickaël Landreau, Claude Makélélé, Florent Malouda, Franck Ribéry, Willy Sagnol, Louis Saha, Mikaël Silvestre, Lilian Thuram, David Trézéguet, Patrick Vieira, Sylvain Wiltord, Zinedine Zidane, Raymond Domenech (manager)

2002: Fabien Barthez, Alain Boghossian, Vincent Candela, Philippe Christanval, Djibril Cissé, Grégory Coupet, Marcel Desailly, Youri Djorkaeff, Christophe Dugarry, Thierry Henry, Frank Leboeuf, Bixente Lizarazu, Claude Makélélé, Johan Micoud, Emmanuel Petit, Ulrich Ramé, Willy Sagnol, Mikaël Silvestre, Lilian Thuram, David Trezeguet, Patrick Vieira, Sylvain Wiltord, Zinedine Zidane, Roger Lemerre (manager)

1998: Fabien Barthez, Laurent Blanc, Alain Boghossian, Vincent Candela, Lionel Charbonnier, Marcel Desailly, Didier Deschamps, Bernard Diomède, Youri Djorkaeff, Christophe Dugarry, Stéphane Guivarc'h, Thierry Henry, Christian Karembeu, Bernard Lama, Frank Leboeuf, Bixente Lizarazu, Emmanuel Petit, Robert Pires, Lilian Thuram, David Trezeguet, Patrick Vieira, Zinedine Zidane, Aimé Jacquet (manager)

1986: Manuel Amoros, William Ayache, Joël Bats, Patrick Battiston, Bruno Bellone, Philippe Bergerôo, Michel Bibard, Maxime Bossis, Luis Fernandez, Jean-Marc Ferreri, Bernard Genghini, Alain Giresse, Yvon Le Roux, Jean-Pierre Papin, Michel Platini, Dominique Rocheteau, Albert Rust, Yannick Stopyra, Jean Tigana, Thierry Tusseau, Philippe Vercruysse, Daniel Xuereb, Henri Michel (manager)

1982: Manuel Amoros, Dominique Baratelli, Patrick Battiston, Bruno Bellone, Maxime Bossis, Jean Castaneda, Alain Couriol, Jean-Luc Ettori, Bernard Genghini, René Girard, Alain Giresse, Gérard Janvion, Bernard Lacombe, Jean-François Larios, Christian Lopez, Philippe Mahut, Michel Platini, Dominique Rocheteau, Didier Six, Gérard Soler, Jean Tigana, Marius Trésor, Michel Hidalgo (manager)

1978: Dominique Baratelli, Dominique Bathenay, Patrick Battiston, Marc Berdoll, Jean-Paul Bertrand-Demanes, Maxime Bossis, François Bracci, Christian Dalger, Dominique Dropsy, Jean-Marc Guillou, Gérard Janvion, Bernard Lacombe, Christian Lopez, Henri Michel, Claude Papi, Jean Petit, Michel Platini, Patrice Rio, Dominique Rocheteau, Olivier Rouyer, Didier Six, Marius Trésor, Michel Hidalgo (manager)

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