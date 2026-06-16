France vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from tantalising Group I clash

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Two-time World Cup champions France begin their 2026 campaign against Senegal, ranked 15th in the world, and you can follow it live with ESPN.

Didier Deschamps' men are among the favourites to reclaim their crown from 2018 -- having reached the final in 2022 -- but face a difficult opening test in Group I in a previous African Cup of Nations winner, who will be keen to kickstart their own tournament.

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Senegal lifted their first African Cup of Nations title in 2021, and won the final again in 2026, before they were stripped of their title for exiting the pitch against Morocco.

Pape Thiaw has a plethora of talent at his disposal, including Sadio Mané, Nicolas Jackson and veteran defender Kalidou Koulibaly, and will be hoping to spring a surprise on last year's runners-up.

The French side is stacked full of attacking talent, including many players who need little introduction, like Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, Bayern Munich's Michael Olise, and Kylian Mbappé -- who is already just four goals away from matching Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading goalscorer in the competition.

The two sides will be aware of Iraq and Norway -- who join them in the group -- and will meet later on Tuesday.