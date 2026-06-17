Austria vs Jordan LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Ralf Rangnick's team take on debutants

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Austria open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against debutants Jordan in San Francisco this evening, and you can follow all the action, as it happens, on our live blog here at ESPN.

Austria are playing in their first World Cup since 1998, and Jordan will be playing their first World Cup match ever.

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Ralf Rangnick leads Austria back on to the World Cup stage after a 28-year absence, and he's built a team that reflects his identity -- a high intensity, high-pressing, aggressive unit. They're going to face stiffer tests later on in the tournament, but Jordan cannot be underestimated. They upset all odds at the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar a couple of years ago, making the final, before eventually losing to the hosts.

Led by Stade Rennais forward Musa Al-Taamari, Jordan beat the more-fancied Iraq and South Korea on their way to that Asian Cup final, and also qualified for this World Cup rather comfortably from the AFC qualifiers. With Argentina and Algeria the other teams in this group, a win to start off will be crucial for both teams.

Austria's collective maybe its strength, but they will also lean on the creativity of Marcel Sabitzer and the intensity and physicality of striker Marko Arnautovic. The question remains if Jordan can withstand the gegenpress, and find a way to counter attack the favourites today.