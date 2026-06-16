Tottenham agree £52m deal to sign Brighton's Jan Paul Van Hecke - sources

Olley: Tottenham have to go 'all-in' to back De Zerbi in transfer window (2:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham have agreed a £52 million ($69.8m) deal to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, sources have told ESPN.

The fee is a fixed price with no add-ons and personal terms are expected to be finalised in the coming days.

Sources have told ESPN that Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi pushed for Van Hecke's arrival, having previously worked with the 26-year-old at Brighton.

Jan Paul Van Hecke is part of the Netherlands squad at the 2026 World Cup alongside new Tottenham colleague Micky Van de Ven. Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Spurs had an initial bid rejected but talks have progressed and are considered separate to Brighton's interest in Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic. Spurs have rejected a £35m bid from Brighton for Vuskovic.

Van Hecke is set to become the club's third summer signing after Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson arrived on free transfers from Bournemouth and Liverpool respectively.

- Man Utd set £40m valuation on Marcus Rashford - sources

- Tottenham in race to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle - sources

He made 131 appearances for Brighton after joining from NAC Breda in 2020, after which he went out on loan at NAC Breda and Heerenveen before becoming a Brighton regular.

The deal could now increase the likelihood of club captain Cristian Romero leaving Spurs this summer with Atlético Madrid among the interested clubs.