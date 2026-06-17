Chicago to Chivas: Gutiérrez is the American leading Mexico at this World Cup

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GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- In what was likely a first in the history of the Mexico national team, early life on the South Side of Chicago was brought up by a star player.

"I grew up there, I lived there, and I think that influenced me a lot," said 22-year-old midfielder Brian Gutiérrez. "Playing outside with my friends and family, playing street soccer and you know that little chip, little hunger, that the Latino community gives. I think that blends with me and I take it everywhere I go."

Gutiérrez, who started for Mexico in a 2-0 victory over South Africa in last week's emotional FIFA World Cup opener, is a unique case for El Tri.

While most of his national teammates were born and raised south of the border, Gutiérrez was playing pickup alongside the "Polish, Serbian, a bunch of eastern European" communities in Chicago. As opposed to being recruited by Liga MX academies, the Mexican-American was instead later developed by local MLS side Chicago Fire.

On paper, when you consider that he had previously represented the United States at the senior national team level, the argument could have been made not too long ago that he was just another American kid.

But of course, that's just part of his story.

Gutiérrez knew the first people he had to call. "Obviously my parents," said the midfielder about learning that Mexico had selected him for this summer's World Cup, noting that his mother cried after hearing the news. "Without them, I wouldn't be here."

Raised in Chicago by his family that's from the Jalisco region, the perfectly bilingual Gutiérrez stated that he was brought up in a "100% Mexican" household. Like so many other Latinos in the U.S., a love for soccer was developed through his relatives that maintained a connection back to their cultural roots.

Outside of home, and with a ball at his feet, he benefitted from his diverse surroundings.

"You take in all those different personalities, nationalities," said Gutiérrez about playing locally. "We all share the same aspect of enjoying and playing football."

The Chicago Fire soon took him in their academy system. After then being promoted to the senior squad and thriving at a professional MLS level at a young age, the U.S. men's national team took notice and called him up for two international games in 2025. Then, by the end of last year, a new chapter unfolded when Chivas, a massively popular Mexican club in the Jalisco area, came knocking.

"I've always been a Chivas supporter. It was a no-brainer for me," said Gutiérrez.

Brian Gutiérrez was raised on the South Side of Chicago but has gone on to become a key cog in Mexico's World Cup campaign. Hector Vivas - FIFA

The Jalisco club is a fascinating case study in sports and cultural identity. Traditionally, the team is well known for only signing Mexican players. Their internal rule was eventually opened up to non-Mexican-born players who could still gain a passport, as long as they committed to only the Mexico national team. In recent years, they've since relaxed that rule as well, notably with USMNT winger Cade Cowell, leading to a growing trend of Mexican-Americans arriving at the club.

As Gutiérrez was pondering his own national team future, he knew that arriving to Chivas could open a different door in his professional career, and in his own identity.

"As soon as I got to Chivas, I knew that it was a decision to [make]," said the midfielder.

Clearly, making such a decision isn't easy and represents an increasing blurring of soccer border lines. Alongside Gutiérrez in the Mexico national team this summer is Obed Vargas, who was born in Alaska. Looking over at the USMNT, striker Ricardo Pepi was involved in a push-and-pull between both nations, as was Alejandro Zendejas, who is the No. 10 for Mexico City's Club America, a rival of Chivas.

Gutiérrez made it clear that he still appreciates his bicultural status, stating: "I really love both sides of where I'm from and I'm extremely grateful."

But does that also mean that he's still going to root for the USMNT this summer? "No comment," he said with a small smile.

At the World Cup, it looks as if he's made the right decision. Before the opener, he said that he's been "living the dream" with the ability to represent both Chivas and Mexico. Against South Africa last week, part of that dream elevated him to a starting role with El Tri as they claimed their win in a raucous Estadio Azteca.

During the match, he showcased his intelligence with the ball that was molded by the streets of Chicago, connecting three key passes, as well as providing a total of eight carries forward that helped progress Mexico up the field.

And on Thursday against South Korea in the second group stage game, it will be a homecoming of sorts as El Tri will play in Chivas' Estadio Akron (Estadio Guadalajara). Whether it be as a starter or an option off the bench, Gutiérrez has rapidly established himself as a key figure for the national team and will be expected to play once again --- especially with his comfort playing on his club's home ground.

Getting an opportunity like this isn't lost on the dual-national who noted the general underrepresentation of players like him at the senior U.S. or Mexico level. The aforementioned sporting borders and lines continue to be blurred, but of the 52 that will be representing either country this summer, only four (7.7%) are Mexican-Americans. Because of the ability to have two different options, instead of having one route with one federation, it can sometimes feel as if you're being overlooked.

"There's always talent everywhere you go, especially here in the United States. As a Mexican-American, there's always gonna be that talent, but I feel like, yeah, maybe there hasn't been [enough] opportunities or shots," said Gutiérrez.

Nonetheless, this summer, the Mexican-American is in fact getting his shot.

Will the national team make a deep run in the World Cup with Gutiérrez in midfield support? Will this help him move to an even bigger club abroad after the summer? Does he think history can be made at the tournament?

The humble kid from the South Side of Chicago brushed aside questions like these.

"Day by day I live," said Gutiérrez. "That's how I live it right now."