Berhalter says Pochettino taught USMNT 'what we're about'

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IRVINE, Calif. -- United States midfielder Sebastian Berhalter said that one of the ways manager Mauricio Pochettino has changed the culture within the team is instilling a mindset where they don't "take s---."

The USMNT has experienced some ups and downs since Pochettino was hired in September of 2024, including sobering defeats in the 2025 Concacaf Nations League last March.

However, the U.S. coach has since created an environment where no player's position is safe, and that includes the team's presumed stars. He also delivered a memorable half-time dressing down of the team during a friendly against Australia in October of 2025, saying that that they weren't aggressive enough.

At Tuesday's media session, Berhalter related how he received that message.

"One is that we're American: We don't take s---," Berhalter said Tuesday. "And I think that's something that he really put in.

"And even though he's Argentinian, he has that mindset of like, 'Look, this is what we do, and this is who we are, and this is what it's about.' So I think he just, you know, even from an outside perspective, he showed us Americans what we're about. And he really drills that into us."

Midfielder Timothy Weah said the message that Pochettino delivered that night is one the team will apply this Friday when the two teams square off in the World Cup.

"That experience was fun. It was aggressive and I think from that game [against Australia] in Colorado we've changed a lot," Weah told reporters Tuesday. "I think we've got a bit more aggressive as well. I mean, it's going to be a wonderful clash. It's going to be a wonderful game. I'm someone who respects Australia a lot."

Weah also said that the USMNT wouldn't be affected by "outside noise," even as a six-month old comment in the U.S. media that the matchup with Australia would be a "layup" for the Americans continues to gain attention.

The original comment came from CBS Sports pundit Mike Grella, who in the wake of the World Cup draw last December said the matchup against the Socceroos was a layup when compared to possible Pot 2 opponents Colombia and Morocco. Last month, Grella stood by his comments on the "Call It What You Want" podcast.

Sebastian Berhalter came off the bench in the USMNT's World Cup-opening win over Paraguay on June 12. Getty Images

Weah expressed a different perspective.

"We're honestly not even focused on the outside noise. I think one thing in football, one of the most important things is to respect your opponent. All the talk is just nonsense to me," Weah said.

Both teams are flying high after impressive opening matches at the World Cup. The U.S. hammered Paraguay 4-1 while the Socceroos defeated a favored Türkiye side -- this after the Turks' captain Hakan Çalhonoğlu stirred the pre-game pot by saying his team would "dominate the game."

Weah said he sees similarities between the two sides.

"I think Australia, when you look at the Australian team, they're a young team that has a lot of fight, a lot of grit and a lot of hunger, just like us," he said. "So we respect them in the same way that we respect any other opponent. I think it's going to be a lovely game. I don't know what the media is trying to do, but we're not really focused on that. I think we're focused on the bigger picture and what we have to do as a team to make sure that we're prepared for the competition for the game.

"I think it's going to be an amazing game and us, the players, we have respect for Australia."

Tuesday's session marked the second consecutive day that U.S. attacker Christian Pulisic trained apart from the group. A U.S. Soccer spokesperson said that Pulisic was participating in "modified training" and that his status was "day-to-day." When asked about his star teammte, Weah lauded Pulisic as one of the best players he's ever played with.

"When it all comes down to it, Christian is a world class player. Christian for me is [one of the] top five players in the world," Weah said. "He's one of my favorite players to watch. Being able to play alongside him for a long time has been amazing. I mean just the little things that he does, he's such a humble player and I think we get caught up in a lot of the noise, but Christian is amazing.

"I mean, he showed it against Paraguay. His ability and what he's able to do on the ball is amazing for us. It helps the team and for me he's one of the best players that have that opportunity to play with. I'm super proud of him and hopefully he will be ready for our next [game]."

Following Friday's game against Australia at Lumen Field in Seattle, the U.S. closes out Group D play back at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, against Türkiye.