Lionel Messi at the World Cup: History, results, stats

Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi had crossed off virtually every item on his career checklist but one entering the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Affectionately known as "La Pulga," or "The Flea" in Spanish, Messi has collected more major team and individual trophies than any other player in the history of international soccer. But the World Cup trophy, the sport's most prestigious and recognizable prize, had eluded his grasp.

Messi won the World Cup Golden Ball as the tournament's best player en route to leading Argentina to the final in 2014. But Messi and the Argentines fell to Germany 1-0 after Mario Götze netted a championship-sealing extra-time goal in the 113th minute.

Eight years later, Messi finally did it.

With the world watching, the then-35-year-old Argentina captain not only became the first player to win the World Cup Golden Ball twice, he at last raised the World Cup trophy after helping his countrymen outlast Kylian Mbappé and France in penalties in the 2022 final.

The victory sealed Argentina's third World Cup title and its first since 1986.

As Messi and the Argentines look to defend their crown in 2026, here is a look at Messi's career at the FIFA World Cup.

Tournaments : Six (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026)

Appearances : 26

Minutes : 2,314

Goals : 13

Assists: Eight

2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany

Three appearances

One goal, one assist

Argentina reached the quarterfinals

2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa

Five appearances

No goals, one assist

Argentina reached the quarterfinals

2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil

Seven appearances

Four goals, one assist

Golden Ball winner

Argentina finished runner-up to Germany

2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Four appearances

One goal, two assists

Argentina reached the Round of 16

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Seven appearances

Seven goals, three assists

Golden Ball winner

Argentina won the title

Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.