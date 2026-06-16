Lionel Messi at the World Cup: History, results, stats

Lionel Messi had crossed off virtually every item on his career checklist but one entering the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Affectionately known as "La Pulga," or "The Flea" in Spanish, Messi has collected more major team and individual trophies than any other player in the history of international soccer. But the World Cup trophy, the sport's most prestigious and recognizable prize, had eluded his grasp.
Messi won the World Cup Golden Ball as the tournament's best player en route to leading Argentina to the final in 2014. But Messi and the Argentines fell to Germany 1-0 after Mario Götze netted a championship-sealing extra-time goal in the 113th minute.
Eight years later, Messi finally did it.
With the world watching, the then-35-year-old Argentina captain not only became the first player to win the World Cup Golden Ball twice, he at last raised the World Cup trophy after helping his countrymen outlast Kylian Mbappé and France in penalties in the 2022 final.
The victory sealed Argentina's third World Cup title and its first since 1986.
As Messi and the Argentines look to defend their crown in 2026, here is a look at Messi's career at the FIFA World Cup.
Tournaments: Six (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026)
Appearances: 26
Minutes: 2,314
Goals: 13
Assists: Eight
2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany
Three appearances
One goal, one assist
Argentina reached the quarterfinals
2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa
Five appearances
No goals, one assist
Argentina reached the quarterfinals
2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil
Seven appearances
Four goals, one assist
Golden Ball winner
Argentina finished runner-up to Germany
2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
Four appearances
One goal, two assists
Argentina reached the Round of 16
2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Seven appearances
Seven goals, three assists
Golden Ball winner
Argentina won the title
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