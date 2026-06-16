Norway vs Iraq LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Haaland makes tournament debut

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Norway face Iraq in a battle between two teams making their long-awaited return to the World Cup and you can follow it live on ESPN.

Erling Haaland leads the Norway side after his nation's 28 year hiatus, while Iraq have not featured at the global showpiece since 1986 and so both teams will want to make a mark upon their return.

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In Group I alongside tournament favourites France and AFCON runners-up Senegal, it is certainly the group that looks hardest to get out of and so a victory to get the tournament under way will go down very well.

Norway were last at the World Cup in France in 1998, where they beat Brazil in their final group match to advance to the round of 16.

They eventually lost to Italy there and qualified for the 2000 Euros but have not played in any of the subsequent 12 tournaments and so this squad are breaking new ground.

Led on by Martin Ødegaard and Haaland, there is genuine hope that Norway can break out of the group stage and go deep into the competition.

Iraq, meanwhile, were one of the last teams to qualify for the World Cup, beating Bolivia in an intercontinental playoff to secure their place.

It is the first time since the World Cup in Mexico 40 years ago and tyey are still searching for their first ever win, having lost all three matches to the hosts, Paraguay and Belgium.