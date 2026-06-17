Norway 4-1 Iraq: Haaland scores brace on World Cup 2026 debut - as it happened

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Erling Haaland scored a first half brace as Norway returned to the World Cup in style with a 4-1 win over Iraq.

Haaland marked his World Cup debut with a goal after 28 minutes, under a minute after the first half hydration break and added a second after 42 minutes.

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In between those goals, Iraq equalised through a brilliant header from Aymen Hussein, which came 10 minutes after Haaland's first goal.

Just four minutes later though and the Manchester City forward was on the scoresheet for a second time, capitalising on a woeful error from Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan.

The ball was passed to the goalkeeper, but he did not step towards it, instead waiting for it to come to him.

But Haaland pressed him and the 'keeper ended up booting the ball directly into the 25-year-old to score his second goal.

In doing so, Haaland became the joint-top scorer for his country, alongside Kjetil Rekdal, in just 43 minutes.

Norway then made it 3-1, thanks to Østigård leaping brilliantly to head home Martin Odegaard's corner after 75 minutes and then stretched the lead to 4-1 with Haaland's header across the box forcing Hussein to poke it into his own net in stoppage time.

Haaland's brace follows Kylian Mbappe's double for France in the earlier match from Group I, in which Les Bleus defeated Senegal 3-1.

That saw Mbappe become the all-time top goalscorer for France and sees him only two goals behind Miroslav Klose's 16 goals at the top of the World Cup goalscorer charts.

Norway face Senegal next in the early hours of Tuesday June 23, while Iraq face France on June 22.