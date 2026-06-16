Argentina vs. Algeria LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Messi and co. begin title defence

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Argentina begin their FIFA World Cup title defence against Algeria at the Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City, and you can follow all the action live on ESPN.

Lionel Messi and co. have been in superlative form going into this World Cup and aim to become the first team since Brazil (1962) to defend a World Cup title. Algeria, meanwhile, are making their first appearance in a World Cup since 2014.

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Lionel Scaloni could not have asked for better preparation from his side going into the 2026 World Cup, as his side topped CONMEBOL qualification by a distance. They also won all of their seven friendlies since wrapping up qualification.

Algeria also racked up impressive friendly wins over the Netherlands and Bolivia coming into this World Cup, but have the criticism of an AFCON quarterfinal exit to Nigeria at the back of their heads. Nonetheless, this is only their fifth World Cup appearance and they will aim to better their Round-of-16 exit in 2014.

Group J also features Austria and Jordan, with Argentina heavily favoured to top the group. Algeria have the quality to trouble Scaloni's side however, with the likes of Riyad Mahrez and emerging hotshot Ibrahim Maza.

Question marks remain on whether a 38-year-old Messi still has the motivation to inspire his teammates, but Scaloni has also figured out a winning style of play without his talisman, where the focus switches to Julián Álvarez. Yet, come kickoff in Kansan, there's only going to be one name on everyone's lips, as Messi attempts to win Argentina their fourth World Cup.