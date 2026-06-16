England's Thomas Tuchel: It's time to end World Cup's foreign-coach curse

Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- England boss Thomas Tuchel has said he wants to become the first foreign-born coach to win the World Cup and is dreaming of the joy it would bring to the nation.

All previous 22 winners were coached by a man born in that country but Germany's Tuchel is aiming to end a 60-year wait for the Three Lions to be crowned champions.

England begin their campaign against Croatia here in Dallas on Wednesday and speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel said: "I am still proud that the federation chose me and asked me to lead the team into this World Cup.

"It is a great honour for me. I felt a connection to the country, the culture, the sporting culture very, very early. As soon as I started coaching for Chelsea [in 2021], I felt this connection and it has never left me.

- England at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch

"It was always a strong bond. I was very, very impressed and always felt very happy and proud to coach there. It is a privilege now to be here. I didn't know about this statistic [no foreign-born managers winning the World Cup] but you are absolutely right: it is time to break this routine and show that it is possible.

"We want to be able to win titles but when you win a title, it is about making your friends, the team, your staff happy, to see the fans happy. Once you realise that, that's what for me makes me the most proud and happy.

Thomas Tuchel speaking at a news conference on Tuesday in Dallas. Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

"I remember the first parade I had in Dortmund after the first cup and then with hundreds of thousands of people on the street, then you realise what it means to them. Doing this for a country, I can only imagine what joy it could bring to be proud of the team.

"That's the key. I think nobody expects us to give a guarantee that we win it. No-one expects that we promise to win it. But the way we play, the way we arrive and the way we try, I think and I hope they can feel out, be proud of us and to bring that joy, that's the target. It is the underlying purpose."

- England World Cup squad: Injured Tino Livramento replaced by Trevoh Chalobah

- Hamilton: Key issues for England at 2026 World Cup: Fatigue, fitness and do Gordon, Stones start?

- Olley: Inside England's World Cup prep: Tuchel's squad survive storms, heat in Florida

The game will be refereed by Clement Turpin, an official once labelled "Grade E" by Tuchel following a Champions League quarter-final between his Bayern Munich side and Manchester City in 2023.

Turpin sent Tuchel to the stands for two yellow card offences and he later claimed the referee was "absolutely terrible" and that his performance was "unbelievable at this level."

Asked if he had any concerns about Turpin taking charge of Wednesday's game, Tuchel said: "No, he is a top referee. He was not happy with my behaviour in the match so he sent me, he gave me a red card.

"I was not happy with his performance in the match so, yeah. It is always better not to speak about the referee, as a coach. It is maybe not always possible because it brings out emotion.

"It was a very emotional night and a very important match in the Champions League. But, if I get a red card, I don't hold it against any referee. We are fighting for the best outcome, we are competing in sports and I think it is the same for him. I truly believe that he is a top referee which he proves on a highest level and he will show it tomorrow."