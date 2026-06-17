England captain Harry Kane: One of the best opportunities to win World Cup

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Harry Kane says this is one of the best opportunities England will have to win the World Cup, and the key to a successful campaign is ensuring the players stay free in the mind.

Kane, 32, is embarking on his sixth major tournament as an England player, and will equal David Beckham's tally of 115 caps when he leads the team out in their World Cup opener against Croatia in Arlington on Wednesday.

"For sure it's one of the best opportunities we will have as a team to win it," Kane said. "I think everyone is eager to just start well tomorrow and prove that we have the capabilities of going far in this tournament."

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Kane said this group have a good balance of being physically in good shape, and mentally strong, with a mixture of youth and experience. And, he feels the key to any successful campaign is for England to play without any inhibition.

"Ultimately for me the message is just to be free in the mind," Kane said. "I think in any tournament if you leave it all out on the pitch, then you can hold your head up no matter what the outcome is. I think from my point of view it's just making sure that all the players feel free in their mind to express themselves. They're here for a reason, they have the seasons they've had for their club for a reason and they have a chance to showcase that on the biggest stage."

Harry Kane is confident that England are in great shape, both physically and mentally. CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images

"Yeah I'd say from a personal point of view it was the best season I've ever had from a factual point of view of scoring a lot more goals than what I have in any other previous season which is obviously pleasing," Kane said. "I think also just physically and mentally the way the season ended for me was obviously great. I took that into the prep cap with the boys and I know you need a lot of things to go your way at the right time and I feel it has."

And for Kane, Wednesday's match will signal another personal milestone. He will move joint-third with Beckham in England men's all-time appearance list when he walks out in Arlington.

"To reach the same level of caps as Beckham is a great thing for me," Kane said. "He's an idol of mine and I was hoping and dreaming that I'd be in the same England shirt as him. It'd be a great milestone for me.

"Throughout my whole career it's about being the best I can be, improving in every moment and that's the only mindset to have. The Ronaldos, Modrics, and Messis - being able to do that for 20 plus years is what separates the good players from the great. I'm proud to be here at my sixth tournament. Maybe when I'm retired I'll take everything in, but now I'm living in the moment and taking it head on and that starts tomorrow.