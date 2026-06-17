2026 World Cup: Patrick Mahomes, Jay Z headline celebrities

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup held in North America, celebrities have been tuning in at matches around the continent.

The tournament began with headliners at Team USA's opening match, which took place in Los Angeles. That set the precedent for other big names throughout the group stage and beyond, including Travis Scott, Tom Brady and Tom Cruise, the latter of which attended U.S.'s opener.

There are 16 host cities across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. with the final held at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. USA has the most cities to host games, while Canada has two (Toronto and Vancouver) and Mexico has three (Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey).

Here's a look at notable names at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina vs. Algeria

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

(Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

Jay Z

(Photo by Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

U.S. vs. Paraguay

Tom Cruise, David and Victoria Beckham

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Brazil vs. Morocco

Travis Scott and IShowSpeed

(Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Tom Brady

(Photo by NicolÃ² Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ronaldo

(Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Mexico vs. South Africa

Canelo Alvarez

France vs. Senegal

Deuce McBride, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby

Fresh off an NBA title, Deuce McBride, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby pulled up to France-Senegal 🔥



The stars are out in MetLife Stadium for the World Cup 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/xrEe3YGNLN — ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2026

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ryan Reynolds