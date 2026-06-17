2026 World Cup: Patrick Mahomes, Jay Z headline celebrities

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup held in North America, celebrities have been tuning in at matches around the continent.
The tournament began with headliners at Team USA's opening match, which took place in Los Angeles. That set the precedent for other big names throughout the group stage and beyond, including Travis Scott, Tom Brady and Tom Cruise, the latter of which attended U.S.'s opener.
There are 16 host cities across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. with the final held at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. USA has the most cities to host games, while Canada has two (Toronto and Vancouver) and Mexico has three (Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey).
Here's a look at notable names at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Argentina vs. Algeria
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador
Jay Z
U.S. vs. Paraguay
Tom Cruise, David and Victoria Beckham
Brazil vs. Morocco
Travis Scott and IShowSpeed
Tom Brady
Ronaldo
Mexico vs. South Africa
Canelo Alvarez
France vs. Senegal
Deuce McBride, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby
Fresh off an NBA title, Deuce McBride, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby pulled up to France-Senegal 🔥— ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2026
The stars are out in MetLife Stadium for the World Cup 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/xrEe3YGNLN
Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina