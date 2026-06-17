          2026 World Cup: Patrick Mahomes, Jay Z headline celebrities

          • ESPN staffJun 17, 2026, 02:09 AM

          With the 2026 FIFA World Cup held in North America, celebrities have been tuning in at matches around the continent.

          The tournament began with headliners at Team USA's opening match, which took place in Los Angeles. That set the precedent for other big names throughout the group stage and beyond, including Travis Scott, Tom Brady and Tom Cruise, the latter of which attended U.S.'s opener.

          There are 16 host cities across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. with the final held at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. USA has the most cities to host games, while Canada has two (Toronto and Vancouver) and Mexico has three (Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey).

          Here's a look at notable names at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

          Argentina vs. Algeria

          Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

          Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

          Jay Z

          U.S. vs. Paraguay

          Tom Cruise, David and Victoria Beckham

          Brazil vs. Morocco

          Travis Scott and IShowSpeed

          Tom Brady

          Ronaldo

          Mexico vs. South Africa

          Canelo Alvarez

          France vs. Senegal

          Deuce McBride, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby

          Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

          Ryan Reynolds