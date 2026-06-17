Haaland shines in World Cup debut, and provides hope for Norway

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- There might not be a player quite as inevitable at the 2026 FIFA World Cup than Norway's Erling Haaland. Of all the 72 group games, there is not a single one in which one name on the scoresheet -- his name -- was so utterly predictable. ​

Haaland scored a hat trick in his UEFA Champions League debut in 2019. He scored a 23-minute hat trick from the bench for Borussia Dortmund in his Bundesliga debut in 2020. He netted twice for Manchester City in his Premier League debut in 2022.

This, it must be said, was the worst possible omen for Iraq, which had the unfortunate task of being Norway's first group-stage opponents at Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium) on Tuesday, and this game was perhaps his biggest debut of all.

​It was Haaland's first taste of World Cup soccer. Before 2026, Norway hadn't qualified for the tournament since 1998, meaning the striker spent his formative years sitting at home every men's World Cup summer and watching other countries take center stage.

"You have these things that you remember from the World Cup," Haaland told ESPN before the tournament. "Hopefully, now we can be a part of these amazing moments." ​

Against Iraq, in which he scored two first-half goals, it was time for his dream to become a reality.

​The only surprise to anyone watching was that Haaland took a whole 29 minutes to open the scoring. In fact, he was very quiet at first. By the time of the first hydration break, he had touched the ball only three times and taken one shot.

He didn't wait any longer, though. Within seconds of the match restart, Haaland made a well-timed run into the box and bundled home a low cross from teammate David Møller Wolfe to open the scoring. That was the first one. ​

After a superb header from Iraq's Aymen Hussein, Haaland ensured Norway retook the lead by pressing quickly against Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan before beating him to the ball and tapping home into an empty net. That was the second one.

With Haaland, you always find yourself counting. His goal tallies at this tournament will be highlighted as they notch up one by one. He is, for example, already setting records: In a single half, he equaled Norway's all-time World Cup goal record (Kjetil Rekdal, two) and gave his country a lead from which it wouldn't look back. It ended 4-1, putting Norway ahead of France in Group I on goal difference.

Two goals for Erling Haaland in his World Cup debut led Norway to their first game in the competition since 1998. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

When speaking to reporters after the game, he was asked whether he is the best goal scorer in the world.

"[Best] goal scorer? I would say I'm up there," Haaland said. "I don't think I scored the most goals this season, so statistically no. Harry Kane and [Kylian] Mbappé scored more goals than me, and that's the reality."

But focusing solely on his goal tally does a disservice to Haaland's real target at this tournament. As ESPN's Rob Dawson found out when he spoke to the striker ahead of the World Cup, his aim isn't to set individual records or tout his ego.

​"I haven't thought too much about that [how Norway, or himself, will perform] because my main goal was to qualify," Haaland told ESPN. "Honestly, now I'll take everything as a bonus."

"All the young Norwegian kids can experience how it is to have their country there, and for sure they will remember these moments as well."

Norway are strong contenders to make a deep, underdog run at this World Cup. After all, they won all eight of their World Cup qualifiers, and Haaland is by no means their only world-class talent -- Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard is their main creative presence, their second striker, Alexander Sørloth, lead the line for Atlético Madrid this season, and winger Antonio Nusa is one of world soccer's most exciting young talents.

​If they do, Haaland will be at the heart of it.