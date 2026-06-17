Argentina's Scaloni 'at a loss for words' on record-setting Messi

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Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni was left in awe after Lionel Messi's hat trick propelled La Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

"At a loss for words about Leo. What can I say? He's incredible," Scaloni said after the match. Messi made history on Tuesday night when tying the record for most World Cup goals at 16 with Miroslav Klose.

He also became the first-ever player to feature in six World Cups during Argentina's match on Tuesday night.

"It's not about imagining [if he could have a start like this. He's been doing this for 20 years," Scaloni said. "People who watch football want to see him, it's not just Argentines. Beyond the result, we have to enjoy him. What he transmits to the world is incredible."

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni congratulates Lionel Messi as he leaves the pitch in their game against Algeria. Getty Images

Argentina earned the early lead in the first half, with a left-footed strike from just outside the area by Messi. The Albiceleste captain was left in tears after his first goal for reasons outside of football.

"Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football," Messi said after the match. "I went through some difficult days, but I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it."

Messi went on to score twice in the second half before being substituted off in the 80th minute of the match. He left the field with a standing ovation from fans inside Kansas City Stadium.

"It's hard to explain, but we're not surprised [by what he does because] we see him every day," Scaloni said in the post-match press conference.

"As long as Leo wants to, he'll be the best; he's been doing it every match for 20 years. It's thrilling to watch him, for anyone who loves football. He's something difficult to explain."

Argentina's triumph also meant that Messi is tied for most World Cup victories with Miroslav Kolse at 17. Scaloni insists, however, that players cannot rely on the opening result moving forward due to the quality of players featuring in the 2026 World Cup.

"We're not going to get complacent; it strengthens us to know that if we do things right and work like we did today, we'll make it tough for them to beat us," Scaloni said after the game.

Argentina now prepares to face Austria in the next group stage match of the World Cup on June 22, before going on to play against Jordan.