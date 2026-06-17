'We have to enjoy him' - Messi rolls back the clock for Argentina to start 'Last Dance' in style

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, MO -- It was a record-breaking start for Lionel Messi in the opening match of what can be considered "El ultimo tango" [The last dance].

With the majority of the Kansas City stadium chanting his name and bowing, Messi became the first-ever player to actively participate in six FIFA World Cups as he featured for 80 minutes and scored a hat trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria to his name into the history books forever. The Albiceleste captain also tied the record for most goals in World Cup history with retired Germany legend Miroslav Klose (16), while equaling Klose for most wins in the tournament (17).

For him, though, it's just numbers.

"It's an honor being up there for what it means, being alongside Klose and Ronaldo [the Brazil striker, who had 15], who is also there. But it doesn't mean anything," Messi said after the game.

Still, Argentina supporters and Messi fans around the world had waited almost four years for this moment, hoping the 38-year-old would take part in the World Cup again. Messi made his World Cup debut in 2006 as a teenager with long hair and a dream, but after winning the trophy at Qatar 2022 for the first time, he has a new mission: defend the title with everything he's got.

"He's been in different conditions and has always been here," Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said on Monday. "He's always been monumental for us, and now he will be even more."

It wasn't entirely clear if Messi would make it to the 2026 tournament. He never explicitly confirmed his intention to participate during the months leading up to the tournament; instead he expressed cautious optimism, but always cited his health as the ultimate deciding factor.

"I'm trying to feel good and, above all, being honest with myself," Messi said in September 2025. "When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup."

Messi stayed healthy for the most part, dealing with minor tweaks here and there. The greatest scare came on May 24, when he exited Inter Miami's final match of the MLS season ahead of the World Cup early while holding his left hamstring.

Group Stage Challenge Predict the final standings in every Group. $10,000 in prizes. Make Your Picks

Inter Miami quickly communicated that scans showed muscle fatigue in his left hamstring, which left Messi training separately for weeks, and missed Argentina's first pre-World Cup friendly against Honduras before finally returning to the field against Iceland in the second half.

But on Tuesday night against Algeria, none of the previous health concerns seemed to matter anymore. When the ball began rolling, Messi clicked into gear and activated the same determination that fans saw back in 2006.

As he usually is, Messi was the main attraction of the first half and scored in the early minutes before the referee ruled his strike out for offside. The stadium erupted into chants before hearing the official's decision, but their reaction only served as a dress rehearsal for what was to come.

On 17 minutes, Messi managed his signature left-footed strike from just outside the area to officially earn the lead for La Albiceleste. Supporters stood up as soon as the No. 10 gained possession of the ball, and then broke into deafening cheers once the ball reached the back of the net.

Messi scored two more times in the second half to take full control of the game, and this World Cup. But beyond the goals, the veteran played an integral role on the right side of the pitch by recording four shots on target, 37 passes and a total carrying distance of 247.4 meters.

play 0:31 Argentina fans in Buenos Aires react to Messi's hat trick goal vs. Algeria

When he was substituted in the 80th minute, he got a well-deserved standing ovation from the fans in the stadium. Most chanted his name and bowed, while others stood in disbelief. Even fans wearing the Algeria jersey underneath the press box couldn't help but clap him off the pitch.

"There are no words to describe him," teammate Alexis Mac Allister said after the match. "If anyone thought this team was better without Leo, today it was proven that the opposite is true. He is our most important player. We need to build a team around him, and we are doing it."

Scaloni said: "It's not about imagining [if he could have a start like this.] He's been doing this for 20 years. People who watch football want to see him, it's not just Argentines. Beyond the result, we have to enjoy him. What he transmits to the world is incredible."

This new 48-team World Cup allows for even best-ranked third-place nations to reach the knockout round, leaving Argentina in a favorable position heading into the second group-stage match against Austria. It's still early in the tournament, but Messi and the rest of the Argentina squad have proved they are ready to defend their 2022 title.

"To have won gives us confidence for what's to come," Scaloni added.

Statistics aren't in their favor, with Italy and Brazil the only two nations to ever win consecutive World Cup titles. But regardless of the past, Messi has shown how ready is he is to give his country's fans the greatest joy of all, one last time.