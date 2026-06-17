World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as Messi hat trick equals Klose record - June 17

Moreno: There is no argument against Messi being the GOAT (2:14)

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It's day seven at the World Cup, and after we witnessed a sensational night in which Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland lit up the tournament, you can follow live updates and catch up on the action with ESPN.

England's quest for a second star on the shirt begins tonight as they take on Croatia, in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup semifinal as the Three Lions look to get off to a winning start in Group L.

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