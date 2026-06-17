Transfer rumors, news: Madrid look to Man City defender Dias

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Manchester City defender Rúben Dias is the subject of interest from Real Madrid, while Liverpool are accelerating their pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as they look to beat Paris Saint-Germain to his signature. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Manchester City defender Rúben Dias could head to LaLiga. Stu Forster/Getty Images

- Real Madrid are weighing up a €90 million move for Manchester City defender Rúben Dias as they look to strengthen their back line this summer, The Daily Mirror has revealed. The Portugal international has emerged as a top target for Madrid, who are keen to add more experience and leadership to their defense. Dias, 29, remains a key member of City's squad, and is under contract until June 2029, but Madrid are reportedly monitoring his situation closely as they assess options ahead of the new campaign.

- Liverpool are accelerating their pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as they look to beat Paris Saint-Germain to his signature, according to TEAMtalk. New Reds boss Andoni Iraola is reported to be an admirer of the 19-year-old and has given his approval to the move, as he views the Ivory Coast international as an ideal fit for his attacking system. Liverpool have already held talks over a deal, although Leipzig are demanding a fee of around €130 million for one of Europe's most highly rated young forwards.

- Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Roma midfielder Manu Koné and are reported to have reached an agreement with the player's representatives, as per Gazzetta dello Sport. The Premier League champions have moved ahead of Atlético Madrid in the race to land the France international, who is at the World Cup. Roma are holding out for a transfer fee of around €50 million, with the Italian club needing to balance their books.

- Al Hilal are considering a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha ahead of next season, according to Globo. The Saudi Pro League side have renewed their interest in the Brazil international, but are aware he is unlikely to discuss his future until after the World Cup. Raphinha remains under contract at Barcelona and is seen as a key player in Hansi Flick's plans. However, Al Hilal are preparing a significant offer as they continue their push to recruit another marquee attacking star.

- Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is on Internazionale's summer shortlist, Mundo Deportivo reports. As things stand, the France international (who did not make the World Cup squad) is fully committed to Los Blancos, but that may change over the summer, as he is not in new head coach José Mourinho's plans. During a recent visit to the Bernabéu for the Corazón Classic Match, Inter president Giuseppe Marotta is reported to have spoken with Florentino Pérez about players -- with Camavinga high on the agenda.

DONE DEALS

- OL Lyonnes have announced the signing of former Real Madrid midfielder Caroline Weir on a three-year deal. Sources had told ESPN that Lyonnes were in advanced talks with the Scotland international after Madrid confirmed her departure on a free transfer after a successful four-year stint. Read

- Ruben Amorim has been appointed head coach at AC Milan, having been sacked by Manchester United in January. The Portuguese coach will now make the move to Serie A in Italy with Milan, who finished fifth last season. Read

ESPN SOURCES

- Tottenham have agreed a £52 million deal to sign center back Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton. The fee is a fixed price with no add-ons and personal terms are expected to be finalized in the coming days. Read

- Tottenham have entered the race to sign Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali but Newcastle may demand a fee in the region of £100 million. Sources say a number of clubs have been encouraged to believe a deal could be possible this summer with Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City also monitoring the situation. Read

- Manchester United have set a £40 million valuation on the transfer of Marcus Rashford, but ruled out the possibility of a move to traditional rivals Liverpool or Manchester City, after Barcelona rejected the chance to sign the forward on a permanent deal. Read

play 1:36 Why are Manchester United interested in Crysencio Summerville?

OTHER RUMORS

- Bayern Munich want to extend winger Michael Olise's contract until 2031 after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup. (Nicolo Schira)

- Juventus will demand a transfer fee of at least €40 million this summer for the transfer of Andrea Cambiaso, who is wanted by Barcelona and Chelsea. (Ekrem Konur)

- Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon are in advanced negotiations for winger Afonso Moreira. Several details still need to be clarified, but the final transfer fee is expected to be in the region of €30 million. (Sky Germany)

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- Brighton and Hove Albion are unwilling to meet Tottenham Hotspur's £60 million asking price for the signing of Luka Vušković. (Football Insider)

- Atalanta are keen on signing Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin. The 25-year-old is a top target for new Atalanta head coach Maurizio Sarri. (Sky Italy)

- Everton are exploring a potential move for Juventus forward Loïs Openda, which would take the form of an initial loan deal with a permanent transfer clause. (Football Insider)

- Marseille midfielder Angel Gomes is attracting interest from Coventry City and Hull City. The Ligue 1 club are reportedly open to offers. (TEAMtalk)

- Midtjylland defender Lee Han-beom is the subject of growing interest from clubs in England and Germany. (Ben Jacobs)

- Como have opened talks with Young Boys over the proposed transfer of left back Jaouen Hadjam. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Paris FC are considering appointing former Chelsea and Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior if Antoine Kombouaré leaves the club. (Footmercato)