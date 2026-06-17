Tottenham confirm Kirsty Hanson signing from Aston Villa

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Kirsty Hanson has joined Tottenham. Jan Kruger - AVFC/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Scotland international Kirsty Hanson from Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old netted 12 goals in 22 matches last season, finishing the Golden Boot race in third and scooping up both Villa Player of the Season and WSL Goal of the Season.

The winger becomes another impressive signing for Spurs who are building a squad worthy of challenging for top four after signing Shekiera Martinez, Caitlin Dijkstra and now Hanson who boasts an impressive record in front of goal with vast WSL experience.

Spurs head coach Martin Ho said: "Kirsty is a player with proven quality in the WSL and someone who has consistently shown she can affect games at this level. She brings pace, energy, directness and real threat in the final third, but also the work ethic and intensity we want in our attacking players. She played a lot of her football last season as a centre forward, while also having the ability to play wide, and that versatility is really important for us in how we want to attack.

"We want players in the front line who can rotate, threaten different spaces, press with intensity and give us different solutions during games. Kirsty can stretch teams in behind, attack one vs. one, arrive in goal-scoring areas and also help connect the game when playing more centrally. That flexibility gives us more ways to hurt teams and allows us to be less predictable as an attacking team."

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Ho previously worked with Hanson during her time at Manchester United while he was an assistant coach before she moved to Villa on loan for the 2023-24 season, making the move permanent that summer.

Sources told EPSN that Spurs are also set to sign former Arsenal midfielder Victoria Pelova after previously reporting that she was close to joining another WSL team.