Lionel Messi's 'incredible' team mentality hailed by Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul

'I like to play, I like to compete!' - Messi on scoring hat trick in Argentina WC opener (0:45)

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Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul has praised veteran teammate Lionel Messi for prioritising the team as a whole over individual glory at the World Cup.

Messi, 38, equalled Miroslav Klose's record for most men's World Cup goals after scoring a hat trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria to bring his tally to 16.

"It's an advantage to have Leo [Messi], because of how he manages the group and leads it forward, because of who he is," De Paul said after Tuesday's game in Kansas City. "He doesn't care about individual records, he prioritises the group and for us that's incredible."

Tuesday's hat trick was Messi's first in a World Cup and in doing so, he became the oldest player to score three goals in a game at the tournament.

Lionel Messi has scored 120 goals for Argentina. Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

"I'm really enjoying this, I feel great and happy on the pitch," Messi told ESPN after the game.

"I love playing football, it's been my passion since I was little and I always give my all."

Messi has said he is drawing inspiration from Spain great Rafa Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles, his last in 2022, before retiring from tennis at the age of 38 in 2024.

"We're watching a Rafa Nadal series right now and I feel like him, in that sense, giving everything and enjoying what you do," he said. "I felt good. I prepared myself as best I could physically to be on a par with my teammates. My seventh World Cup? No, I don't know... Right now I'm just enjoying myself on the pitch. I like competing, being up to the task."

Messi led the way as Argentina ended their 36-year drought for a third World Cup title in Qatar in 2022 and is his country's all-time leading scorer with 120 goals.

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"Whatever comes next is something to enjoy," Messi said. "I want to keep competing. In Miami, I never stop pushing myself, striving for more, giving my all and feeling good both mentally and physically."

De Paul, Messi's teammmate at Inter Miami, said he is thrilled to see the Argentina captain having fun.

"I feel he's enjoying it, that he no longer feels the weight of that burden he carried for so long," De Paul said. "He's enjoying it, even though there's little time to do so. He looks in great shape."

Messi and Argentina next play Group J rivals Austria on June 22 in Arlington, Texas.