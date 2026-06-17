Cristiano Ronaldo preparing for sixth World Cup with same enthusiasm as first - Roberto Martinez

How much influence will Cristiano Ronaldo have on Portugal's performance in the World Cup? (1:55)

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Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is showing so much intensity and enthusiasm in training it seems as though he is preparing for his first World Cup, not a record-equalling sixth tournament.

Once he appears in Portugal's first game, Ronaldo will join Argentina captain Lionel Messi as the only men to play in six World Cups.

Despite being a European Champion and five-time Champions League winner, the one major triumph missing in the 41-year-old's trophy cabinet is the World Cup.

"It's his sixth World Cup, but I can say that, internally, it feels like his first, in terms of intensity, emotional strength, and how important it is for him to be prepared to help the team," Martinez said ahead of Portugal's World Cup opener against DR Congo on Wednesday in Houston.

"Within the national team, he's a vital player because he's the finisher, the area player, the player whose movements can create space for other players. Within our attacking game, his numbers reflect his importance."

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to appear in his sixth World Cup tournament. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Ronaldo, 41, is the all-time leader in appearances (227) and goals (143) for a men's national team.

"In this squad, I think almost all of us grew up watching Cristiano play, and for us it's an honour to have him so close to us now and to be able to play alongside him," Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes said on Tuesday.

"I think he's feeling a bit nervous too, because obviously he's playing in a World Cup for his national team, and I think we all know how much he cares about and loves playing for Portugal. I think he's very excited as well, just as he has been in all the other tournaments we've played in, and we're all here ready to support him and help Portugal."

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The closest Portugal have come to winning the World Cup was in 1966, when they finished third. They head into this year's edition with one of the stronger rosters in the tournament.

"We've had some very consistent campaigns and won the 2025 UEFA Nations League, the most demanding ever," Fernandes said. "In the semifinal we beat Germany in Germany -- something no team had managed to do for 25 years -- and won the final, the first final we've ever won against Spain.

"So, the team is over the moon, brimming with confidence, but also aware of the huge responsibility, and knowing that a World Cup is very different from any other competition and we have to take it one step at a time."