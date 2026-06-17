Lyndon Dykes names Scotland teammate least likely to copy his shaved head at World Cup

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Lyndon Dykes confirmed his Scotland team-mates' preference for his shaved-head look after recently returning to a familiar appearance for the World Cup.

The 30-year-old Charlton striker has alternated his hairstyle over the years but arrived in North America with his hair again shorn.

Dykes came off the bench in the 1-0 opening Group C win against Haiti in Boston on Saturday night and hopes for more game time on Friday against Morocco, who drew 1-1 with Brazil in their opening fixture.

In a relaxed mood at Scotland's training base in Charlotte, North Carolina, he revealed the reasoning for getting the clippers out.

He said: "I shaved my head intentionally before the tournament. I change my hair up every so often for something new.

"But with Scotland, the shaved head has kind of stuck. The boys like it when it's shaved.

"I don't know what it is. They prefer the bald Dykes, it's a bit more aggressive maybe.

"I did it early doors because I was trying to get a bit of tan on the top of my head. It's a bit white when I usually do it.

"But I'll keep it short for this tournament and we'll see what happens in the future."

Lyndon Dykes arrived at the World Cup with a shaved head. Getty

The heavily-tattooed Dykes joked about getting some of his team-mates to join him in getting a World Cup tattoo -- and getting rid of their hair.

The former Queen of the South, Livingston and Birmingham striker said: "I haven't got one yet but I'll definitely get one.

"I need to get a few more boys involved and I'm sure I'll get a few.

"We could maybe get a couple of skinheads as well, just get a whole team of skinheads and everyone with a tattoo. That would be brilliant.

"Obviously I've got loads of tattoos but I've got plenty of space so I'm sure there will be a World Cup tattoo somewhere."

Asked who was least likely in the squad to shave their head, Dykes replied: "[Scott] McTominay, all day. It's all about the looks for him now."

With Morocco and Brazil drawing 1-1 in their opener in New Jersey, the Scots are top of Group C albeit the AFCON champions will go into Friday's fixture at the Boston Stadium as heavy favourites.

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However, Dykes insists he and his team-mates will go into the game in confident mood.

He said: "I believe we can beat them because of my team and the team-mates I train with every time I'm away.

"We've got a fighting spirit. And growing up in my sporting career, I've learned never to write off an underdog, even if people are better than you or teams are better than you.

"When people don't believe in you, it doesn't mean you should just give up.

"I think we can definitely get another two wins in this tournament. It's tournament football so anything can happen.

"It's been really difficult for teams to win which you can see from recent results all over the World Cup.

"It's going to be difficult but I believe in myself, my team and the manager.

"Also, all the fans who have travelled over, they help us to win games."