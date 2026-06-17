Danny Rohl departs Rangers to join Red Bull Salzburg

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Danny Rohl has joined Red Bull Salzburg. Getty

Rangers have confirmed the departure of head coach Danny Rohl to Red Bull Salzburg "by mutual agreement."

The 37-year-old German, who replaced Russell Martin last October, will take charge of the Austrian Bundesliga outfit after a seven-figure compensation package was agreed between the clubs.

Performance manager Sascha Lense and first-team analyst Tristan Steiner will also depart Ibrox.

Chairman Andrew Cavenagh told Rangers' website: "I'd like to thank Danny for his service and commitment to Rangers.

"He and his staff put in a significant amount of hard work during his time in charge, which we are greatly appreciative of.

"We wish them the best of luck moving forward."

Rohl looks set to be succeeded by Hearts boss Derek McInnes.

"A further update from the club on the vacant position will follow in due course," a statement read.

Rohl made an encouraging start to his Rangers reign as he hauled them into title contention after inheriting a side in the bottom six following a dire start under Martin.

However, the manager came under fire in the closing weeks of the season as Gers capitulated after the split, losing four games in a row to finish a distant third.

Cavenagh had backed the manager publicly last month to lead Rangers into the new season but the Ibrox hierarchy did not stand in his way when Salzburg came calling.