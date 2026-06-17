How James Corden inspired Kylian Mbappé's new celebration

Mbappé proud to 'make a mark' on France's history with record goal (1:47)

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Kylian Mbappé broke France's all-time goal scoring record when he bagged a double against Senegal and showed off a new celebration.

The Real Madrid striker hit a sumptuous opener when Michael Olise threaded a perfect ball to put France ahead in the 66th minute.

But when the ball rolled into Édouard Mendy's net, Mbappé didn't hit his iconic "underarm" goal celebration, and instead held up an imaginary flute.

Kylian Mbappé hit a new celebration when he scored France's first goal against Senegal. Getty

So where did Mbappé get his new celebration from?

The France forward took a car ride ahead of the World Cup with actor and comedian James Corden on his After Hours show.

Corden brought up memories from Mbappé's childhood hobby from when he played the flute at the age of seven.

When the Frenchman was asked how this talent came about, he replied: "I tried to play as a kid. My parents wanted me to do many things and explore many things, to open my mind to do all the things. Because we never know what's going to happen."

Corden then pulled out a flute as Mbappé was challenged to show off his skills.

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"Score your first goal. Bang, top corner. You run, here [normal celebration], straight to here [miming playing the flute]," Corden said.

Mbappé agreed to the challenge and upheld his promise when he scored on Tuesday night.

The striker then struck again from distance to surpass previous top scorer Olivier Giroud's record with 58 goals, as France won 3-1 on the night.