Barcelona's Salma Paralluelo set to leave on free transfer - source

Krieger wonders if Putellas' potential LCL move is about football or her legacy (1:49)

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Barcelona expect Salma Paralluelo to leave the club at the end of June when her contract expires, a source told ESPN, but the Catalan club have reached an agreement to extend coach Pere Romeu's tenure until 2028.

Barça and Paralluelo, who scored twice in last month's Champions League final, have been in talks over a new contract for weeks, but negotiations to extend her deal have stalled, with no agreement in sight.

Paralluelo, therefore, is set to become the latest big name to depart the European champions this summer, with Alexia Putellas, Mapi León and Ona Batlle also moving on as their deals expire.

ESPN previously revealed that London City Lionesses not only lead the race for two-time Ballon d'Or winner Putellas -- who also has interest from Mexico and the NWSL -- but also have an agreement in place to sign centre-back León.

Full-back Battle, meanwhile, will sign for Arsenal after three years with Barça having previously played in England with Manchester United.

Various European clubs have been linked with Paralluelo, but the source did not want to speculate on where her next move could be if she does not renew.

Caroline Graham Hansen's contract is also up at the end of June, although sources remain optimistic the Norwegian will pen new terms.

Salma Paralluelo scored twice in the Women's Champions League final against OL Lyonnes. Getty

In better news for Barça, Romeu has reached an agreement to prolong his stay in the dugout until 2028, the club announced on Wednesday.

Romeu replaced Jonatan Giraldez as manager in 2024 and has won seven of a possible eight trophies since taking over, only missing out on last season's Champions League.

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Paralluelo, 22, joined Barça in 2022 from Villarreal and finished third in the Ballon d'Or the following year after helping Spain win the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where she was named Young Player of the Tournament.

However, her career has been stop-start since then, with injuries often limiting her playing time, while she also took a break from football due to physical and mental fatigue at the end of 2024.

She finished the season in good form, though, scoring twice as Barça won a fourth Champions League crown in Oslo last month, beating OL Lyonnes 4-0, and she was also on target in the Copa de la Reina final against Atlético Madrid the week before.