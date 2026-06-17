Group K at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

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The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.

Here are key facts about Group K.

Group K

Portugal (POR)

Nicknames(s) : Seleção das Quinas (Selection of the Shields)

FIFA World Ranking : 5th

Appearances : Nine (1966, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : Seven (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Third (1966)

Record (W-D-L) : 17-6-12

Top Scorer : Eusébio, nine

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Eusébio, nine (1966)

Oldest Scorer : Pepe, 39 years, 283 days (2022 vs. Switzerland)

Youngest Scorer : Cristiano Ronaldo, 21 years, 132 days (2006 vs. Iran)

Fact: In 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups, and in 2026, alongside Lionel Messi, looks to become the first man in history to appear in six World Cup tournaments.

Uzbekistan (UZB)

Nicknames(s) : The White Wolves

FIFA World Ranking : 50th

Active Consecutive Appearances : Making debut at 2026 WC

Fact: Their current coach is former defender Fabio Cannavaro, who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy.

Colombia (COL)

Nicknames(s) : Los Cafeteros (The Coffee Growers), La Tricolor (The Tricolour)

FIFA World Ranking : 13th

Appearances : Seven (1962, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2014, 2018, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : one (2026)

Best Finish : Quarterfinals (2014)

Record (W-D-L) : 9-3-10

Top Scorer : James Rodríguez, six

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : James Rodríguez, six (2014)

Oldest Scorer : Francisco Zuluaga, 33 years, 115 days (1962 vs. Uruguay)

Youngest Scorer : Leider Preciado, 21 years, 116 days (1998 vs. Tunisia)

Fact: James Rodriguez won the Golden Boot in the 2014 World Cup, scoring six goals. Those six goals make James Rodriguez the leading scorer in team history, twice as many as the next player.

Congo DR (COD)

Nicknames(s) : Les Léopards (The Leopards)

FIFA World Ranking : 46th

Appearances : One (1974) as Zaire

Active Consecutive Appearances : one (2026)

Best Finish : Group stage (1974)

Record (W-D-L) : 0-0-3

Top Scorer : N/A (did not score in only appearance)

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : N/A (did not score in only appearance)

Oldest Scorer : N/A (did not score in only appearance)

Youngest Scorer : N/A (did not score in only appearance)

Fact: Their previous World Cup appearance was in 1974 as Zaire. They recorded the 2nd-worst goal difference by a team in a single World Cup (-14) and tied the record for largest defeat in a men's World Cup match (9-0 loss to Yugoslavia).

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