Man United have no plans to negotiate new Marcus Rashford loan with Barcelona - sources

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Manchester United have no plans to negotiate a new loan agreement with Barcelona for Marcus Rashford, sources have told ESPN.

Barcelona had until June 15 to trigger an agreement to sign the England forward permanently for a €30 million ($34.8m) fee.

The Spanish side have let the deadline pass and, according to sources, Rashford is now expected to return to Carrington after his break following the World Cup.

Sources have told ESPN that any attempt by Barcelona to agree a fresh loan for Rashford -- who spent last season at Camp Nou -- will be turned down.

Barcelona had until June 15 to trigger an agreement if they wanted to keep Rashford permanently. Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

United are keen to find a permanent move for the 28-year-old and intermediaries are being invited to bring realistic proposals to the table.

Rashford, according to sources, has not given up hope of re-signing for Barcelona. He scored 14 goals in 49 appearances last season as Hansi Flick's side won the La Liga title.

Barcelona have decided against triggering their permanent option for Rashford after agreeing an €80m deal for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon.

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The knock-on effect of Gordon's move is that Barcelona no longer value Rashford at €30m because of the likelihood that Gordon will start ahead of him next season and see the value of a squad player at less than half that amount.

Barcelona's stance has complicated United's summer window.

The club are looking to sign a left winger -- Rashford's preferred position -- and hold an interest in West Ham's Crysencio Summerville. United are also keen to sign Summerville's West Ham teammate, Mateus Fernandes.