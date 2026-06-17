Portugal vs. DR Congo LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Cristiano Ronaldo starts in Group K clash

Can Cristiano Ronaldo still produce at the top level? (3:08)

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European powerhouses Portugal meet DR Congo in Group K, and you can follow the action live with ESPN.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to appear at his sixth tournament, while the central African side will end a 52-year wait to return to the World Cup.

- World Cup Last Dance: Ronaldo's final shot at glory for Portugal

Portugal are making their ninth World Cup appearance, and have reached at least the knockout stages in four of their last five tournaments.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first World Cup appearance came in Germany in 2006. Twenty years later, the Portugal captain is still leading his country on football's biggest stage.

Before tonight, DR Congo had not played a World Cup match since a 3-0 defeat to Brazil in West Germany in 1974, when they exited in the group stage.

Appointed in 2022, Sébastien Desabre guided DR Congo to the semifinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations -- and has attacking talent at his disposal including Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu, who are set to lead the line.

Their place in North America was finally secured in dramatic fashion on 31 March, when former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe scored an extra-time winner against Jamaica in Guadalajara to come through via the intercontinental playoffs.