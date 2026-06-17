Scotland fans drink Boston dry as local bars run out of beer

Open Extended Reactions

The parent company of Sam Adams said their Boston Taproom ran out of the brand's flagship Boston Lager over the weekend because Scotland soccer fans in Boston for the 2026 World Cup drank four times as much as the bar usually sells.

Boston Beer Co. said in a news release that from Thursday to Sunday, the Tartan Army drank four times what the company normally stocks during a typical four-day holiday stretch like the Fourth of July, adding that they had to schedule an emergency delivery of beer on Saturday morning, and are adding extra deliveries this week to make sure they have enough.

"We've never seen anything like it," said Billy DeCain of the Sam Adams Boston Taproom told NBC Boston.

"The White Bull Tavern, there was no beer," Scottish fan Dave Orr told NBC. "The Scottish fans just drank the place dry and all they had was Bud Light."

"Pretty much everything. We ran out of everything," Paul Morris of The White Bull Tavern said. "Tennent's being number one."

"The fans have been unbelievable. They're great -- fun, drinking, partying -- having a great time."

Boston has been taken over by Scotland fans the past few days, as they've traveled over the Atlantic to witness their men's soccer team play in its first World Cup in 28 years.

In a news release, Boston Beer Co. said "There are 20 beers on tap there, including many you can only get at the taproom, but they were basically only drinking Boston Lager. We're adding extra deliveries this week to make sure we have enough."

Noelle Somers, chief operating officer at Hennessy's Bar, told the Boston Globe that the sales "tripled St. Patrick's Day.

"We've been here for over 30 years, and we've never seen anything like it," she told the Boston Globe.

On Saturday night, the fans watched Scotland defeat Haiti 1-0 at Gillette Stadium.

And after navigating the packed trains and traffic jams, the party continued long into the morning across Boston's many bars. Then, just under 24 hours after Scotland's win on the pitch, the Boston Red Sox put on "Scotland Day" at Fenway Park.

The Tartan Army -- Scotland's supporters organization -- led a fan march from Evans Way Park to the ballpark. It was led by a cohort of folks playing bagpipes as they brought a touch of Scotland to New England.

Scotland's Tartan Army march toward Fenway Park. Bob Dechiara-Imagn Images

A conservative estimate saw at least 5,000 fans take part -- but judging by eye in Fenway Park, thousands more made the trip to watch the Red Sox play the Texas Rangers.

Scotland next play against Morocco on Friday at Gillette Stadium,